Chuck Howley net worth: How much is the Hall of Famer worth in 2023?

Legendary Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. Howley played 15 seasons in the NFL, 13 with the Cowboys, after his first two seasons with Chicago Bears.

Howley became a six-time Pro Bowler and was named to five All-Pro teams. He was a Super Bowl winner, having also been named MVP. Additionally, his name appears on the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Howley was named a Hall of Famer on February 9, 2023. He joins DeMarcus Ware in being the two Dallas Cowboys members to be named to the Hall of Fame in 2023.

Chuck Howley's Super Bowl MVP in the Spotlight

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley against the Indianapolis Colts

Chuck Howley made history during Super Bowl V. Although the Cowboys lost to the Indianapolis Colts, Howley was named Super Bowl MVP. He recorded two interceptions and a forced a fumble in Dallas' loss. To this day, Howley is the only player from the losing team to win the award.

Howley stated that he did not care about winning the award since Dallas lost the all-important game, but he accepted the award so that he could gift his wife a brand-new station wagon that came with winning the prestigious award.

The following season, Dallas made it back to the Super Bowl and defeated the Miami Dolphins, 24-3. He recorded a 41-yard interception return and a fumble recovery in the victory.

Chuck Howley's career earnings: How much did the NFL legend make in the league?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley

Chuck Howley has an estimated net worth of $5 million. Not much is known about how much he made during his NFL career, but we do know that Howley ventured off into business after his NFL career.

He ran a successful uniform rental business in Dallas, Texas. He has also played an active part in breeding quarterhorses at Happy Hollow in Wills Point, Texas.