The Dallas Cowboys are the wealthiest team in all sports and are affectionately known as America's Team. Over the past few decades, their owner, Jerry Jones, has built an incredible franchise.

As such, it shouldn't surprise you that the Cowboys have had their fair share of world-class linebackers over the years. In this article, we will introduce you to ten of the best linebackers to wear the iconic Cowboys jersey. So without further ado, let's showcase the top ten linebackers in the history of America's team.

Listing the top 10 linebackers in Dallas Cowboys history

1. Chuck Howley

Dallas Cowboys legend Chuck Howley is easily the best linebacker in franchise history. He played 13 seasons for Dallas through the 1960s into the early 1970s and alongside Lee Roy Jordan for the Doomsday Defense.

The Hall of Famer has a treasure chest that can make any linebacker jealous. He was the first defensive player to win the Super Bowl MVP in 1970-71. In fact, he's still the only player to take home the award while playing for the losing team. Add that to his six Pro Bowl selections and five first-team All-Pro nods, and you get a Dallas superstar.

Howley eventually won the Super Bowl when he helped the team win Super Bowl VI.

2. Lee Roy Jordan

If Chuck Howley didn't play in Dallas, then the team's most outstanding linebacker would be Lee Roy Jordan. Jordan was the sixth-overall pick in the 1963 draft and spent his entire career in Dallas.

Jordan was a five-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro in 1969. Although not elected, he was a Hall of Fame finalist in 1988 and is part of the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor.

A specialist in the intangibles, Jordan had several crucial forced turnovers, including 32 interceptions in his career. He was a vital part of the legendary Doomsday Defense.

3. Ken Norton Jr.

You have definitely heard about Ken Norton Jr, one of the most famous Cowboys in league history. He might not have spent his entire career with the Cowboys, but he made a mark in his time there.

During the Cowboys’ back-to-back Super Bowl seasons, Norton had monster years as one of the defensive leaders. He recorded more than 120 tackles in both years, leading the team in that category.

Norton was a massive defender but was highly versatile as well. He bounced around between different linebacking positions during his time in the NFL. He earned three rings, three Pro Bowl selections, and two All-Pro nods in his distinguished career.

4. DeMarcus Ware

Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware was as solid as they came for the Dallas Cowboys, and he served the team with such distinction. Dallas drafted Ware with its 11th pick in 2005, and the outside linebacker vindicated the team's decision.

Ware took the league by storm, making seven straight Pro Bowls since 2006. He's also been named a first-team All-Pro four times. He eventually moved to the defensive end later in his Dallas career, and he remained a vital part of the team till his departure in 2014.

5. Dexter Coakley

It's so sad that Dexter Coakley narrowly missed the best years of the Dallas Cowboys dynasty, as he was the best player in the franchise during some very disappointing years.

Coakley was drafted in 1997, just a few years after the Cowboys' last Super Bowl win. His most significant attribute was his quickness and ability to get out and cover. Beyond being a solid tackler, Coakley was better than most linebackers in coverage. In fact, he is tied for the franchise record for most interceptions returned for touchdowns with four.

He spent his first eight seasons with the Cowboys and only missed one game during that time. In his three Pro Bowl years, Coakley averaged 90 tackles. He remains loved and respected in Dallas to this day.

6. Sean Lee

Sean Lee played his entire 11-year professional career with the Dallas Cowboys, and he earned two Pro Bowl nods and was selected to the 2016 first-team All-Pro. An icon at the linebacker position, Lee was the last active Cowboy that played under head coach Wade Phillips.

7. D.D. Lewis

Dwight Douglas Lewis, better known as D. D. Lewis, is another Dallas Cowboys legend that deserves his flowers. Lewis was drafted by the Cowboys in 1968 and played his entire career in Dallas. He won two Super Bowls as a Cowboy and was vital to both Super Bowl-winning sides.

8. Bob Breunig

Continuing in our streak of the most iconic Cowboys linebackers is the great Bob Breunig. Breunig was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round of the 1975 NFL Draft as part of the franchise's Dirty Dozen draft. He quickly became a starter in his rookie year and never looked back.

Bob Breunig spent his entire ten-year career with the Cowboys. He racked up accolades like one second-team All-Pro nod, three Pro Bowl selections, and one Super Bowl win.

9. Eugene Lockhart

Eugene Lockhart played for the Dallas Cowboys for seven seasons and just narrowly missed out on their golden era. The Cowboys drafted him with the 152nd overall pick of the 1984 NFL Draft.

Lockhart quickly became the first rookie in Cowboys history to start at middle linebacker, and he never relinquished the spot. His best year in Dallas was 1989, when he got a second-team All-Pro selection, and he left just a season later as he was traded to the New England Patriots.

10. Thomas Henderson

Thomas "Hollywood" Henderson is the last player on this list, and he is more of an honorable mention. The reason is that he could have been so much greater than he ended up if he could have just curbed the excesses. Well, at least he was a first-round pick by the Cowboys in 1975, helped the team to a victory in Super Bowl XII, and made one Pro Bowl as a member of America's team.

Henderson left the Cowboys in 1980 and began a journeyman-like career to close out his professional football career.

