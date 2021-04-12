Which former NFL players participated in a match at WrestleMania XI?

With WrestleMania being this weekend it's only fitting that we go back in time and look at one of the most historical matches in history. The feud between Bam Bam Bigelow and Lawrence Taylor began at the 1995 Royal Rumble. Bigelow shoved the New York Giants linebacker, which brought the WWE a ton of national attention. It was one of the first times that an NFL athlete competed in the WWE.
Fast forward three months, Bam Bam Bigelow and Lawrence Taylor were meeting in a one-on-one matchup at WrestleMania XI. Bigelow had WWE superstars in his corner and Lawrence Taylor brought his friends from the NFL. With that being said, which NFL players did Lawrence Taylor bring to stand by his side during his match at WrestleMania with Bam Bam Bigelow?
Who were the six NFL players that stood behind Lawrence Taylor at WrestleMania XI
Bam Bam Bigelow had Irwin R. Schyster, Kama, King Kong Bundy, Nikolai Volkoff, Tatanka and Ted Dibiase in his corner for his matchup with Lawrence Taylor. L.T. knew that he was going to be out numbered at WrestleMania XI so he decided to bring his own team. Lawrence Taylor brought in Carl Banks, Chris Spielman, Ken Norton Jr., Reggie White, Rickey Jackson and Steve McMichaels to back him up.
Even though this was just a normal singles match between Taylor and Bigelow, all six NFL players were at ringside along with Money Inc.'s six members. The WrestleMania match was almost what everyone expected. Lawrence Taylor isn't a professional wrestler but he's extremely athletic.
Lawrence Taylor hit Bam Bam Bigelow with a number of elbows before getting on the ropes and hitting Bigelow with a final elbow that led to his victory. Let's take a look at the accomplishments that the players on L.T.'s team have had:
Carl Banks, New York Giants
- Hall of Fame All-1980s Team
- 2 time Super Bowl Champion
- One All-Pro Team
- One Pro Bowl Team
Chris Spielman, Detroit Lions
- Four Pro Bowl selections
- One All- Pro Team
Ken Norton Jr., San Francisco 49ers
- Three time Super Bowl Champion
- Three Pro Bowl selections
- One All-Pro Team
Reggie White, Green Bay Packers
- Super Bowl Champion
- Hall of Fame All-1980s Team
- Hall of Fame All-1990s Team
- 1987 AP Defensive Player of the Year
- 1998 AP Defensive Player of the Year
- 13 Pro Bowl selections
- Eight All-Pro Teams
- Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Rickey Jackson, San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl Champion
- Six Pro Bowl selections
- Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Steve McMichael, Chicago Bears
- Super Bowl Champion
- Two Pro Bowl selections
- Two All-Pro Teams