Which former NFL players participated in a match at WrestleMania XI?

With WrestleMania being this weekend it's only fitting that we go back in time and look at one of the most historical matches in history. The feud between Bam Bam Bigelow and Lawrence Taylor began at the 1995 Royal Rumble. Bigelow shoved the New York Giants linebacker, which brought the WWE a ton of national attention. It was one of the first times that an NFL athlete competed in the WWE.

Fast forward three months, Bam Bam Bigelow and Lawrence Taylor were meeting in a one-on-one matchup at WrestleMania XI. Bigelow had WWE superstars in his corner and Lawrence Taylor brought his friends from the NFL. With that being said, which NFL players did Lawrence Taylor bring to stand by his side during his match at WrestleMania with Bam Bam Bigelow?

Who were the six NFL players that stood behind Lawrence Taylor at WrestleMania XI

NFL Players at WrestleMania XI

Bam Bam Bigelow had Irwin R. Schyster, Kama, King Kong Bundy, Nikolai Volkoff, Tatanka and Ted Dibiase in his corner for his matchup with Lawrence Taylor. L.T. knew that he was going to be out numbered at WrestleMania XI so he decided to bring his own team. Lawrence Taylor brought in Carl Banks, Chris Spielman, Ken Norton Jr., Reggie White, Rickey Jackson and Steve McMichaels to back him up.

Even though this was just a normal singles match between Taylor and Bigelow, all six NFL players were at ringside along with Money Inc.'s six members. The WrestleMania match was almost what everyone expected. Lawrence Taylor isn't a professional wrestler but he's extremely athletic.

Lawrence Taylor hit Bam Bam Bigelow with a number of elbows before getting on the ropes and hitting Bigelow with a final elbow that led to his victory. Let's take a look at the accomplishments that the players on L.T.'s team have had:

Lawrence Taylor, of #WrestleMania 11 fame, honored with many football GOATs on the field ahead of the game pic.twitter.com/As2lg559FJ — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) February 2, 2020

Carl Banks, New York Giants

Hall of Fame All-1980s Team

2 time Super Bowl Champion

One All-Pro Team

One Pro Bowl Team

Chris Spielman, Detroit Lions

Four Pro Bowl selections

One All- Pro Team

Ken Norton Jr., San Francisco 49ers

Three time Super Bowl Champion

Three Pro Bowl selections

One All-Pro Team

Reggie White, Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl Champion

Hall of Fame All-1980s Team

Hall of Fame All-1990s Team

1987 AP Defensive Player of the Year

1998 AP Defensive Player of the Year

13 Pro Bowl selections

Eight All-Pro Teams

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rickey Jackson, San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl Champion

Six Pro Bowl selections

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Steve McMichael, Chicago Bears

Super Bowl Champion

Two Pro Bowl selections

Two All-Pro Teams