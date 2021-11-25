DeMarcus Ware net worth: How much is Hall of Fame semi-finalist worth?

DeMarcus Ware is one of the most popular and dominating figures the Dallas Cowboys have ever had along their defensive line.

Drafted by the franchise in 2005 with the 11th overall pick, Ware took a season to get accustomed to the NFL, although he did have eight sacks in his rookie season.

After his rookie season in 2005, Ware did not have another single-digit sack total for the year until 2013. He was a menace to offense as his power and speed made him nearly unblockable at times.

NFL Throwback @nflthrowback



⭐️

⭐️ 9x Pro Bowler

⭐️ NFL 2000s All-Decade Team

⭐️ 138.5 sacks + 35 forced fumbles Next stop: Canton? Happy 39th birthday to @DeMarcusWare ⭐️ #SB50 Champion⭐️ 9x Pro Bowler⭐️ NFL 2000s All-Decade Team⭐️ 138.5 sacks + 35 forced fumbles Next stop: Canton? Happy 39th birthday to @DeMarcusWare!⭐️ #SB50 Champion⭐️ 9x Pro Bowler⭐️ NFL 2000s All-Decade Team⭐️ 138.5 sacks + 35 forced fumbles https://t.co/41J5O58JuP

Ware made his name as a Dallas Cowboys star, and many fans have donned the now famous number 94. The 6'4" (1.93 m) 258 lb (117 kg) outside linebacker was at his most dominant form in the 2008 season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Ware finished the season with a career-high 20 sacks (leading the league), six forced fumbles and a combined 84 tackles, 30 of which were quarterback hits.

DeMarcus Ware net worth

The retired NFL star has a net worth of around $35 million at the time of writing.

Ware married his high school girlfriend Taniqua Smith when they tied the knot in 2005.The pair, however, got divorced in 2012 after seven years together. They have an adopted daughter and a biological son.

Ware was an incredible player for the Dallas Cowboys and later the Denver Broncos. The outside linebacker was a force of nature and managed 15.5 and 19.5 sacks in 2010 and 2011 respectively.

In 2009, Ware signed a mammoth six-year, $78 million contract with the Cowboys that put him near the top five highest-paid defenders in the league.

Ware spent nine seasons with the Cowboys before being released by the franchise and becoming a free agent for the first time in his illustrious career.

A player of his caliber did not last long in free agency. Just one day after his release, the Denver Broncos signed Ware to a three-year, $30 million deal in March 2014. In his first season in Denver, Ware had 10 sacks on the season as the Broncos made it all the way to the Super Bowl.

They faced the Carolina Panthers, and the Broncos defense — particularly Von Miller and Ware — terrorized Cam Newton. Ware had five tackles and two sacks as he won his first Lombardi Trophy.

Edited by Piyush Bisht