Tennessee Week 1 injury report: Updates on Jermod McCoy, Miles Kitselman, Chris Brazzell II and more

The No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers will square off against the Syracuse Orange in Week 1 of their 2025 college football season on Saturday. The contest will kick off at noon ET from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Ahead of their season-opening game, here's a look at the Vols' injury report.
Tennessee Week 1 injury report
Jermod McCoy injury report
The Vols have ruled out Jermed McCoy for their season opener against Syracuse on Saturday. The cornerback is dealing with a knee injury, having torn his ACL, and won't play in the Week 1 game.
Miles Kitselman injury report
Miles Kitselman is listed as questionable on Tennessee's injury report. The tight end is nursing a pectoral injury, and there's still no confirmation on whether he will play against the Orange.
Chris Brazzell II injury report
Chris Brazzell II is questionable to face Syracuse on Saturday. The wideout is dealing with an undisclosed injury ahead of the Vols' season opener.
Mike Matthews injury report
Mike Matthews is listed as questionable on the Vols' injury report. The wideout is nursing an undisclosed injury heading into the clash against Syracuse, and it's uncertain whether he will play in the game.
How to watch Tennessee vs. Syracuse? TV schedule and live stream details
The Tennessee Volunteers vs. the Syracuse Orange Week 1 game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.
The Vols are considered the favorites heading into their clash against Syracuse. Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar is expected to lead the offense for the hosts.
Meanwhile, Steve Angeli will be Syracuse's starting quarterback on Saturday.
Here are the key details for the Tennessee vs. Syracuse game:
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 30
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
