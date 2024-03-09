Ga’Quincy Kool-Aid McKinstry is riding the sand worm of success if we were to draw an analogy from a recently released Denis Villeneuve epic. His stint with the Alabama Crimson Tide under Nick Saban was a resounding success. His celebrity is on the rise and the path ahead looks bright. Recently, the keys to his hometown of Pinson City were bestowed upon him for his achievements on and off the football field.

Amidst all that, the former Alabama cornerback took to Instagram to show off his shiny new Lamborghini Aventador supercar. He jokingly compared himself to President Joe Biden in terms of power-wielding. It led to his former teammates hyping-up the NFL-bound star.

Here is what former Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Ga’Quincy Kool-Aid McKinstry had to say while showing off his new ride worth around $500,000:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Keys 2 da city. I got power like Joe Biden,” the 2024 NFL Draft prospect wrote in the caption.

McKinstry showing off his new car.

His former teammates led by fellow cornerback Terrion Arnold, hit the comments to hype up the star. Arnold was joined by Malachi Moore and Treshon Holden.

“Geeskii,” Arnold wrote in the comments.

Here are the crew’s reactions:

Terrion Arnold and crew reacted to the snaps.

McKinstry was presented with the keys to his hometown which he showed off to his fans. March 8th was also declared ‘Kool-Aid Day’ in the city to honor his achievements which put Pinson on the sporting map.

Also read: Top 5 cornerbacks in 2024 NFL draft ft. Kool-Aid McKinstry, Terrion Arnold and more

Fans get behind Ga’Quincy Kool-Aid McKinstry

Fans rallied around the 21-year-old star as well. Across social media, he was congratulated for all his recent achievements, and a lot of love came his way. Some even jokingly addressed him as their President, playing into his own joke. Here are a few reactions:

Fans hype up their star player even more.

Some more reactions.

McKinstry couldn't take part in the drills at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis earlier this month, even though he traveled to Lucas Oil Stadium for the event. A medical examination revealed a foot fracture, ruling him out of any physical drills. He is expected to return before the NFL camp kickoff in July later this year.

For now, he will be focusing on the upcoming draft where he is projected to be a solid first-round pick.

Also read: Kool-Aid McKinstry draft stock: Alabama DB’s potential team fits, strengths and flaws explored

Poll : Did you like Kool-Aid McKinstry's new ride? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion