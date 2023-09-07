Preps.com recently called LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly "a seasoned liar," days after his team got blasted by the Florida State Seminoles. Here is the tweet:

The so-called "Sports Underwriter" posted the scathing tweet after Kelly reportedly denied ever saying his team wanted to "beat the heck out of Florida State." It is a reaction to an alleged actual recording of Kelly saying those words, as posted in a separate tweet by MLFootball.

And since the Tigers just lost 24-45 in one of the biggest games of the early college football season, CFB fans are having a field day calling out the LSU coach on social. What follows are a few replies to the abovementioned recording of Kelly, which was from his self-titled radio show hosted on LSUSports.net.

Either way, it seems like most fans have a problem with Brian lying about saying those words. It's not a direct attack at anyone else per se (much less one aimed at Florida State), so the words themselves are not the main focus here. And at the end of the day, it really doesn't matter what he said because the Tigers were just beaten a little too badly despite being listed as the favorites days before.

What happened in the Florida State-LSU game?

The short answer? Everything the 'Noles wanted and everything the Tigers dreaded heading into the matchup.

FSU QB Jordan Travis logged five touchdowns and 342 total yards, leading his eighth-ranked team past LSU. WR Keon Coleman also had an excellent game for the 'Noles with three TDs and 122 yards. On the Tigers' side, Jayden Daniels had 347 yards, one TD, and went 22-for-37, with WR Brian Thomas logging 142 yards, 7 REC, and one TD of his own (via Fox Sports).

The game started out more or less even, but the second half proved to be the difference maker. Florida State went off for 31 straight points to leave LSU in the dust for good, never surrendering the lead until the final buzzer. Kelly just couldn't make the right adjustments to try and bring his team back into the game.

One thing is for certain: Kelly isn't making excuses for the loss, and fans believe he won't be "running his mouth" anytime soon as the season rolls along.