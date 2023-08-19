Top 10 Must Watch Games on the College Football 2023 Schedule

The 2023 college football season is full of thrilling contests involving prestigious schools and highly-touted NFL draft prospects.

But there are specific games that will stand out from the rest. The winners of these matches could indicate who gets to hoist that national championship trophy at the end and who gets to watch after they lose.

This list focuses on the 10 must-watch matchups you cannot afford to miss this season. Are any or all of these games on your list?

#10. Colorado vs. TCU (Sept. 2, 12:00 p.m. ET, FOX)

Out of all the must-watch games college football 2023 schedule lists have in them, this one is a definitive pick. The Horned Frogs and the Buffaloes are a potential Big 12 rivalry in the making.

TCU is coming off its recent trip to the College Football Playoffs National Championship, so the school will bring in the big guns. Deion Sanders' head coaching debut will also have all eyes on it.

#9. Ole Miss vs. Tulane (Sept. 9, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Tulane is riding high off its win over the Trojans in the Cotton Bowl Classic. As such, Ole Miss should not take the Green Wave lightly. This game has the makings of an upset if Tulane can effectively make do with what it has.

A win against an established Power Five team would definitely earn the Green Wave their props. This is truly one of the must-watch games college football 2023 schedule analysts should consider.

#8. Kansas vs. Texas (Sept. 30, 1:00 p.m. ET, TBA)

Jalon Daniels returns for the Kansas Jayhawks for this clash. There's also Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning going head-to-head. In terms of offensive star power, this game has more than enough.

The Longhorns have a great chance to win if they manage to contain Daniels. Kansas, on the other hand, will win if the school just plays great defense for once.

#7. Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston State (Sept. 28, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Not a lot of people look at this college football game as a must-watch, but both these teams deserve the jumps they've had from the past year.

The Bearkats and the Gamecocks are now both in Conference USA, with Sam Houston looking for payback after getting destroyed 7-42 in 2021.

#6. Oregon vs. Washington (Oct. 14, TBA ET, ESPN)

Last year, both the Ducks and the Huskies missed out on the Pac-12 title game after tying for second. That said, whoever wins on Washington's home turf will have the tiebreaker if history repeats itself.

Either way, top-ranked quarterbacks Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. are already worth the price of admission on their own.

#5. USC vs. Notre Dame (Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock)

Caleb Williams will once again be the star of the show for this game. But he is going up against another elite quarterback in Sam Hartman, so it wouldn't exactly be a cakewalk.

Either way, this is a matchup of two storied programs in college football history, which makes it a must-watch by default.

#4. Penn State vs. Ohio State (Oct. 21, TBA ET, TBA)

Even if some consider this a second-place game in the Big Ten East, both these teams can dethrone the Wolverines. Whoever wins here will have better chances at a Big Ten title berth.

But it's worth noting that the Nittany Lions haven't beaten the Buckeyes in seven years. They'll definitely have that hanging over their heads.

#3. LSU vs. Alabama (Nov. 4, TBA ET, TBA)

LSU coach Brian Kelley already won against Nick Saban in a thrilling OT contest last year. This helped the Tigers earn an SEC title game appearance.

But if he manages to beat the Crimson Tide again, this bodes well for LSU's hopes to compete in the College Football Playoffs. Another loss for Alabama will mean major questions for Saban's boys moving forward.

#2. Georgia vs. Tennessee (Nov. 18, TBA ET, TBA)

This college football game could very well be the indicator of who wins the SEC East. On one hand, two-time defending champ Georgia has a relatively light schedule. But on the other hand, Tennessee could be its biggest challenge during that span.

And since it will be in raucous Neyland Stadium, not even the Bulldogs' championship pedigree guarantees a victory. Many believe that if Georgia ever loses this season, it will have to be against the Volunteers.

#1. Florida State vs. Florida (Nov. 25, TBA ET, TBA)

The Seminoles have the best QB in the ACC in Jordan Travis, as well as great defensive talent on its side. Conversely, the Gators are looking to bounce back from last year's poor showing.

For now, Florida needs to figure its offense out if the Gators want to finally win in Gainsville for the first time in seven years. This tops our list of all the 2023 college football schedule's must-watch games.