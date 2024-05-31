"That picture is so cute, cuz you're fat": Colorado star Travis Hunter's fiancee Leanne reacts to WR's snap on IG

The latest video on Travis Hunter and his girlfriend Leanna Lenee's YouTube channel, "Travis and Leanna," is garnering attention for capturing the whole week's moments leading up to the Colorado wide receiver's birthday. Leanna also posted a happy birthday post on her Instagram, featuring several images of Hunter.

"Happy birthday to the most extraordinary individual that i’ve ever had the privilege to love.💗my love for you has no limits," Leanna captioned the post.

In the YouTube video, Hunter can be seen watching Leanna's post on her Instagram. He was a bit amused with the first photo and asked her fiancee why she uploaded it. Leanna had a rather cute response to this, she said:

"That picture's so cute, cuz you're fat" [13:31]

Travis and Leanna got engaged to each other in February, while their love story dates back to Collins High School, meeting each other in Hunter's senior year.

Leanna Lenee hit back at trolls over Travis Hunter's birthday gift

The Colorado cornerback received an unforgettable 21st birthday gift from his fiancée, Leanna Lenee. Hunter’s fiancée surprised him with a custom-designed RAM TRX pickup truck, valued at $120,000.

The lavish gift sparked controversy online, with some trolls accusing her of using Hunter's money for the purchase. Lenee quickly addressed the accusations, posting a fiery response on social media and challenging the critics with the following statement:

"You wanna see my bank statements? Like what,"

The truck, customized by Dreamworks Motorsports, is a sight to behold. Some major features include under-seat and under-dash LED accent lighting, tinted windows, and multicolor LED lights under the body and fenders. Adding a personal touch, Hunter's logo is prominently displayed on the center caps, headrests, and floor mats.

