Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter grabbed the headlines for his marriage proposal to long-time girlfriend Lenna Lenee.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Lenee posted a series of adorable pictures. Hunter looked dapper in an all-white Hawaiian outfit wearing a shirt and half-pants, while Leanna was shining in a white cropped tube top and pants.

In one of the pictures, the couple is seen kissing each other as Travis lifts his fiancée into his arms. The Buffs WR popped the question with a magnificent diamond ring, which she showcased in the pictures. Lenee captioned the IG post:

"a million times, yes 💍"

2024 has been the year of love as far as the CFB world is concerned. Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy got engaged to the woman of his dreams - Katya Kuropas. Cole Kramer, the Minnesota QB, also got married to his high school sweetheart, Katie Miller.

How did Travis Hunter meet Leanna Lenee?

The love story between Hunter and Leanna began during their high school days at Collins High School. The two crossed paths when Hunter was a senior.

Leanna and Hunter's romance grew, and she moved in with the two-way star during his senior year of high school. Since then, the couple has been living together. Aside from being Hunter's girlfriend, Leanna earned a bachelor's degree from Kennesaw State University in 2022.

Taking their relationship to the public, Hunter and Leanna launched their YouTube channel, “Travis and Leanna,” where they share insights into their lives, discussing various aspects like life goals and marriage plans.

