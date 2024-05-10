"That's what makes me emotional”: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel recounts his childhood dream inspired by Marcus Mariota

Dillon Gabriel's journey from a young Hawaiian dreamer to a record-breaking college football quarterback mirrors the aspirations he once harbored, fueled by his idol, Marcus Mariota. Gabriel, raised in Hawaii, looked up to Mariota, the Heisman Trophy winner from Oregon, whose success made the dream of playing big-time college football tangible for Gabriel.

Gabriel's appreciation for his roots was on full display at Mililani High School on Oahu, where he graduated and clinched the Gatorade State Player of the Year award in 2018. At an event dubbed "I'm Inspired," Gabriel unveiled new Nike football jerseys and full uniform equipment he donated to the school's team.

The event drew nearly 500 attendees, reflecting Gabriel's impact on his community. Reflecting on his journey, Gabriel expressed deep emotions, stating:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That's what makes me emotional. Being once that kid who wanted to be like Marcus and play at the next level and the biggest stages with your teammates that you've grinded with. It's priceless. I want that the same for all these kids, for Mililani and also on the island."

Gabriel's philanthropic efforts extend beyond this event, with over $250,000 raised for Mililani High in the past three years. For Gabriel, giving back is a way to honor the place that shaped him and supported his dreams.

Gabriel understands the significance of his role, stating:

"The journey of playing at a young age in Hawai'i to now, you understand that you represent so much more than yourself, he told ESPN. I understand that I represent the state of Hawai'i, and everyone who has done it before me has done it that way."

Transferring to Oregon from Oklahoma for his final college football season, Dillon Gabriel boasts 14,865 passing yards, 49 starts, and 33 wins, making him the FBS leader in all categories, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Dillon Gabriel's pursuit of passing records and humble reflections

As Dillon Gabriel gears up for the upcoming college football season, he finds himself on the cusp of etching his name in the annals of football history, particularly in Hawaii.

Currently occupying the eighth spot on the all-time passing list, Dillon Gabriel stands poised to ascend higher, with a potential 3,000-yard season placing him at second, just behind the legendary Case Keenum.

This would position him ahead of Timmy Chang, former Hawaii quarterback and current coach, who boasts an impressive 17,072 passing yards.

Gabriel's prowess isn't limited to yardage alone; his 30 touchdowns last season at Oklahoma underscore his skill in the end zone. Matching this tally in the upcoming season would draw him level with Keenum for the FBS touchdown record at 155.

With a chance to surpass other Hawaii greats like Colt Brennan, Dillon Gabriel reflects on the privilege of playing alongside exceptional talents in high-powered offenses.

"I've been lucky to play in some dang good offenses and have great players around me that ultimately make it happen together," Gabriel said. "I love to shed light on being part of some great teams."

His journey embodies the essence of collective success, where individual accomplishments are celebrated within the context of team achievements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback