How did Colt Brennan die? Father reveals possible cause of death

Former standout college quarterback Colt Brennan has died at the age of 37, his father confirmed on Tuesday. During his time in Hawaii, Brennan was once a Heisman Trophy finalist. Brennan set a number of NCAA records while playing quarterback at the University of Hawaii.

Former @HawaiiFootball quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Colt Brennan has died, per family #HawaiiFootball #StarAdvertiser — Stephen Tsai (@StephenTsai) May 11, 2021

On Monday morning, Colt was found unconscious in his hotel room. During an interview with ESPN, Terry Brennan, Colt's father, said that his son had taken something that was laced with fentanyl. On Tuesday morning, Colt was pronounced deceased at a hospital in Newport Beach, California.

Terry Brennan speaks about Colt Brennan's cause of death

Washington Redskins 2010 Headshots

During an interview with the Honolulu Star Advertiser, Terry told the star this about his son's death.

"He was doing so well, the spark was back in his eyes, and he was healthy and doing great and it happened. Obviously, someone gave him a pain pill of some sort, but it was Fentanyl, according to what we're understanding. We're still a long way from figuring it out. That's where we are right now."

We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Washington QB Colt Brennan. pic.twitter.com/XIXs3LtqiD — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) May 11, 2021

The 37-year-old was one of many former NFL players who suffered from painkiller addiction. An NFL career is extremely tough on the human body. Many have claimed that his time in Hawaii was the best time of his football career. The University of Hawaii made a statement about their former superstar quarterback Colt.

"It's hard to put into words the impact that Colt Brennan had on Raidbow Warrior fans and the people of Hawaii. He was a phenomenal player and provided us some of the greatest sports memories we'll ever have. But he was more than that. For all that he accomplished on the football field and the adulation he received for it, he always remained among the people. He never turned down an autograph, he never turned down a picture with someone. He inspired everyone, from our keiki to our kupuna. He had a Warrior mentality on the field but a true aloha spirit off of it. Today is an extremely tough day. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Brennan 'ohana and we mourn together with all those across Hawaii and Rainbow Warrior nation who were touched by Colt."

Hawaii's statement that they released really spoke volumes about the type of player that Colt was on and off the football field. He will be truly missed by everyone. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Brennan family and all those that were close to him during this tough time in their lives.