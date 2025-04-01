"That's a terrible take": When Joel Klatt 'educated' Colin Cowherd over Chase Young's Heisman debate

Back in 2019, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young posted one of the greatest Heisman Trophy campaigns by a defensive player. He was coming off a breakout sophomore season, stamping his legacy with one of the most dominant single-season performances of all time in his junior year.

He ultimately finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and his teammate, Justin Fields. Many questioned Young's Heisman campaign due to his position on the defensive side of the ball, including Colin Cowherd. On "The Herd" in 2019, Cowherd and fellow college football analyst Joel Klatt engaged in a heated debate over Chase Young.

Cowherd felt Young's case was lessened due to his play on the defensive end, a take Joel Klatt called "terrible" on the show.

"He's the best player in college football," Klatt said (Timestamp: 0:18). "That's a terrible take. Let me educate you on this really quick. This is why Chase Young is more like Charles Woodson than Ndamukong Suh or Manti Te'o. ... He's clearly going to be the top overall prospect in the NFL draft."

Klatt praised Young as a potential future Hall of Famer, a billing the former All-American has struggled to live up to as he's battled through injuries in the first five years of his NFL career. The 2020 No. 2 pick won Defensive Rookie of the Year but struggled to maintain such success, racking up just 22.0 sacks in five seasons.

Young finished his 2019 campaign with 46 total tackles, 21 for loss and 16.5 sacks, which led the FBS.

Chase Young lands extension with New Orleans Saints

After being traded from the Washington Commanders to the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, Chase Young hit the open market in free agency last offseason. Despite injury concerns, Young had a prominent market in free agency, garnering interest from teams around the NFL.

Young ultimately landed with the New Orleans Saints on a one-year, $13 million deal. In his first year in New Orleans, he racked up 31 tackles, eight for loss and 5.5 sacks, which earned him a massive contract extension despite not making a start in 2024.

The Saints signed Young to a three-year, $51 million deal with $33 million in guarantees. Despite largely remaining sidelined, as he was kept out of the starting rotation, Young made his mark on plenty of games for the Saints. Young was also healthy for the vast majority of the season, likely playing a factor in his deal.

