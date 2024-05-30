“The baddest shoe” - Colorado HC Deion Sanders shows off special footwear with his picture

Deion Sanders has more than just his football strategies to boast about these days. Nike and Coach Prime have reignited their partnership, thrilling fans with the revival of the iconic Nike Air DT Max 96.

Sanders, never one to shy away from the limelight, showcased the special footwear on Instagram, with the caption:

"The baddest shoes in the game and I earned my pic in the heel of my shoe game. 🔥🔥"

The much-anticipated Prime Time Nike Air DT Max 96 is back with its signature "torn-up" upper design. This retro shoe has received a modern twist, featuring Sanders' photo crystallized on the heel, a unique honor that Coach Prime proudly flaunts.

"Who else in history got they picture in a shoe?" He quipped.

Sanders' reunion with Nike, after their split in the early 2000s, has been a marketing triumph. His social media teases have only heightened anticipation, with fans eagerly awaiting the drop.

Scheduled for a June 14 release via Nike SNKRS, the Nike Air DT Max 96 retains its classic black and white design with striking gold accents. As per hypebeast.com fans can grab this limited edition for $170, either online or at select stores.

Deion Sanders proposes "PRIME LINE" sneaker business model

Coach Prime has always been a savvy entrepreneur, maximizing on any business opportunity that crosses his way. In March 2024, Deion Sanders Prime posted a reel displaying a sneaker by a brand named TAFT.

“TAFT, TAFT, TAFT. I love TAFT. I love this brand. I love how they do shoes,” Sanders said enthusiastically in the video.

Opening the box with visible excitement, Sanders revealed a pair of black and white sneakers featuring the Colorado Buffaloes logo and the word “PRIME” emblazoned on them. A personalized message from TAFT read:

"We feel so privileged to send you these special sneakers. You're a legend and we're thrilled to have you as part of our TAFT team."

The NFL Hall of Famer captioned his reel with a proposal:

"Thank You @taft Let’s Do Business! I Ain’t Hard To Find."

Coach Prime's entrepreneurial spirit was on full display as he suggested:

“Let's just do a PRIME line.”

The sneaker brand specializes in producing unique shoes and boots from leather and textiles, all handmade by artisans in Spain and Portugal.

