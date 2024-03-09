Deion Sanders, the style icon and former NFL star, is showing his charitable side with a unique offer for "consistent and dependable fathers." Having a net worth of $50,000,000, Sanders recently collaborated with Nike on his Prime collection, featuring the innovative Prime shoes.

The design combines the Air DT Max '96-inspired upper with the ZoomX-backed sole unit of the Nike Invincible 2, creating a sensational chain reaction in the market.

In a video uploaded by Coach Prime’s eldest son Deion Sanders Jr.’s YouTube channel “Well Off Media,” the Colorado HC revealed his desire to recognize and appreciate fathers who embody qualities of consistency and dependability. He urged fans to nominate deserving individuals, stating,

"Somebody out there that's a good father, that's a good man, that's a good dude that's consistent, that's dependable, I want your woman or your mama or your kid to get at us.”

“Let me send you some Primes just because you're doing what you're supposed to be doing. I got you, baby, I got you. Y'all let me know who's who."

This gesture is another example of his commitment to philanthropy as he expresses gratitude to those who undergo hardships for their families.

Cam Newton longs for Deion Sanders shoes

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton expressed his desire to don the iconic Nike Air DT Max 96 sneakers NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders rocked in 1996.

Coach Prime’s legendary kicks made a comeback after Nike recently relaunched them, gaining popularity even among NBA legend LeBron James, who incorporated the design into his new LeBron 21s as a tribute to his 22nd season and Coach Prime's influence.

During his playing days, Newton couldn't fulfill this wish due to contractual obligations with Under Armour. In a recent statement on the "4th &1" podcast, the former Auburn Tigers quarterback highlighted the limitations imposed by his brand commitments, stating,

"I couldn't do it because of the brands. I was an Under Armour athlete. So it wasn't like I could just do the flight posits"

When prompted about his preferred sneakers, Newton unequivocally named Coach Prime’s Air DT Max 96s, expressing admiration for the legendary player.

Despite not having the chance to wear Sanders' iconic shoes during his stint with the Carolina Panthers and later with the New England Patriots, Newton remains a fanboy of the Deion Sanders' sneakers and their timeless style and significance.

