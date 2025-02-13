"The best pure pocket passer": Insider reveals why Shedeur Sanders to Raiders is the best possible NFL draft move 

Shedeur Sanders is headed to Las Vegas — at least according to ESPN’s Field Yates, who projects the former Colorado Buffaloes star as the No. 6 overall pick in his Mock Draft 3.0.

Yates said Tuesday on "NFL Live":

"He is the most accurate QB in this draft. The best pure pocket passer. Great combination of accuracy and ball placement. Surgical & toughness".

Sanders dominated last season, completing 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. But beyond the numbers, Yates sees a quarterback built for the NFL’s modern pocket game.

"Some people… will think, 'He's Deion Sanders' son, he must be this highly-athletic quarterback,'" Yates said. "No, he's not really that. He's the best pure pocket passer in this year's draft class among the quarterbacks.

“ He has a great combination of both accuracy and ball placement. There's touch, there's anticipating, he understands how to make area throws as well," he added.

Sanders has already scheduled visits with the Cleveland Browns (No. 2 pick) and the New York Giants (No. 3 pick), signaling broad interest. While Cleveland and New York are first in line, expect several teams to take a closer look before draft day.

Shedeur Sanders would be an excellent fit for Las Vegas Raiders: ESPN analyst says

Shedeur Sanders (2) attempts a pass - Source: Imagn

ESPN's Jordan Reid believes Shedeur Sanders would be an excellent fit for the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2025 NFL draft. Reid believes Sanders is the most pro-ready quarterback prospect and notes his potential connection to Tom Brady, potentially important given Brady's ties to the team's ownership.

"I think it's a perfect fit," Reid said via On3.com. "Just because when we're talking about the Tom Brady and the Shedeur Sanders connection, that's an obvious one.

"[Las Vegas] needs a quarterback desperately, and Shedeur Sanders is the type of player that I think, of all the quarterbacks in this year’s draft class, is the most polished passer in this year's group and has a chance to be the best in Year 1 right away just because of how well he sees the field," he added.

Which team do you think should look to draft Sheduer Sanders? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

