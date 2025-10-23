"The next one is the most important one": Kalen DeBoer makes his feelings known about Alabama vs South Carolina

  • home icon
By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 23, 2025 14:10 GMT
Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer
Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer's Crimson Tide are currently on the hottest run in the country. The Crimson Tide became the first team in SEC history to beat four ranked teams in consecutive weeks when they downed the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 8 action.

The Crimson Tide travel to Columbia to face an unranked South Carolina Gamecocks team (3-3) as massive 11.5-point favorites according to FanDuel. During an appearance on the "Crimson Tide Sports Network" on Wednesday, DeBoer revealed his approach to the game against the Gamecocks.

"We're on this run right here and we're right in the middle of it in the middle of the season," Kalen DeBoer said. "And I know our guys are really focused on this part of the process in that, the next one is the most important one and that's what we got here with South Carolina.
"Another opportunity to go on the road and we know it's gonna be a great environment and it's a very good football team."
Kalen DeBoer warned about South Carolina test

Last season, Kalen DeBoer's teams entered the matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks as massive favorites and ended up with a narrow 27-25 win in Tuscaloosa. During this week's segment of the "Always College Football" podcast, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy sounded a warning to DeBoer's high-flying team about the Gamecocks' test on the road.

“I know all too well what it’s like to walk in as a favorite to South Carolina and just how hard it is to get a win,” McElroy said. “The Gamecocks are struggling right now, with offensive futility. And second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer, this is another massive step for him in showing progress.
“The guy is as good as it gets in big games. This is another step when it comes to maturity. On the road against a team you should beat, against a team you should look good against.”

Despite the warning to Kalen DeBoer's Bama, McElroy still picked the SEC championship and college football playoffs contending Crimson Tide to eke out the win in Columbia.

“I’m taking Alabama, but I would not be surprised if this is a low-scoring, close, competitive football game for three-plus quarters,” McElroy said. “I think it will be a close game, but I do think that Alabama prevails in what will be a gutsy win on the road.”

In 2010, with Greg McElroy under center, the No. 1 Crimson Tide traveled to Columbia as heavy favorites but lost 35-21 to the No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks in one of the biggest upsets of Nick Saban's career.

Cabral Opiyo

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
