"They're beating really good opponents": Joel Klatt makes massive CFP Playoff prediction for Kalen DeBoer & Alabama

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer led the No. 4 Crimson Tide to their fourth consecutive win against a ranked side when they beat the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 8. The Crimson Tide became the first team in SEC history to win four consecutive games against ranked teams.

During Wednesday's segment of the "Joel Klatt" show, analyst Joel Klatt and Fox Sports analyst Chris "Bear" Fallica conducted a draft on which teams were national championship contenders. Klatt selected the high-flying Crimson Tide as his fourth pick (10:52).

"With the fourth overall pick, I'm going Alabama," Klatt said. "Alabama looks like the team out of the SEC that is most formidable. They continue to get better on defense. This is one of the premier passing games in the country. If they continue to get better at running the football, if they continue to get better on defense, then they should be right there.

"And then the run that they've been on, we've just seen Bama with four quality opponents, top 20 teams. And in fact, if you take a look at the four teams they just beat, those teams are 23-1 against everyone else not named Alabama. So, they're beating really good opponents and so I'm gonna go with Bama as my fourth pick."

Klatt and Fallica selected the Ohio State Buckeyes with the first pick, the Indiana Hoosiers with the second pick, the Oregon Ducks with the third pick and the Georgia Bulldogs rounded off the top five.

Fox Sports analyst praises Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Coach Kalen DeBoer found himself in the hot seat when the Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the unranked Florida State Seminoles in Week 1 of college football action. Since then, Bama has gone on a six-game winning streak that includes wins against four ranked teams.

In his weekly Fox Sports column, analyst Chris "Bear" Fallica heaped praise on DeBoer's handling of Alabama's gauntlet of a schedule.

"Seriously, how do they continue to step up week after week? The Tide have four straight weeks with a win over a ranked foe," Fallica wrote. "There's probably not many teams that would run through that stretch 4-0.

"The interception right before the half was the biggest play of the game, emphasizing how Bama looks more and more complete every week. Are we still looking to win the lottery to buy out Kalen DeBoer? Yeah, that's what I thought."

Last season, Kalen DeBoer registered quality wins against the Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers but fell to defeat in games where the Crimson Tide were the favorites. This season, Bama seems to have found a different competitive level.

