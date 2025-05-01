"The Patriot way" "shocker": Fans baffled by Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson's $8 million portfolio in less than 2 years

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, went public with their relationship last year. However, they have been criticized for their age gap. Now, fans are questioning the role the 24-year-old plays in Belichick's life.
According to an article by the New York Post, Bill Belichick's girlfriend has amassed an impressive portfolio, months after meeting the ex-Patriots coach. Her New England real estate portfolio is around $8 million.
Furthermore, it has been reported that Jordon Hudson brought three multi-million-dollar properties across the Boston Area in 2023. She also spent $610,000 on a cottage in Cape Cod in Harwich, which she's using as her address in her mortgage papers.
Fans were left baffled by the wealth Hudson has amassed after meeting Bill Belichick as they shared their reactions.
"The Patriot way!!," one fan joked.
"Shocker!," another fan said.
"She must have a keen eye for real estate and a shrewd mind for investing!!," one fan commented.
"Old Bill trying to be a Player with that young honey when he does not know the game...Now he is Gonna Get Got," another wrote.
"She bought in the worst part of Boston," one fan said.
"I was just wondering what Jodon Hudson, 23, had done recently when this news came out," another fan commented.
Belichick is gearing up for a new chapter in his coaching journey. After 24 seasons and winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots, he took over as the coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. The 2025 season will be his first campaign coaching at the collegiate level.
Trish Regan urges Bill Belichick to move on from Jordon Hudson
Belichick and his girlfriend became a hot topic of discussion after his interview fiasco with CBS Sunday Morning. When host Tony Dokoupil questioned how the couple first met, Hudson interrupted and tried to brush off the question, creating an air of awkwardness in the studio.
Television personality Trish Regan shared her perspective on Belichick and Hudson's relationship. In a clip on X, displaying a few clips of the couple, including that viral interview moment. Regan expressed her concerns about the couple's romance:
"Is it me, or is this woman just a little bit scary? Bill, get out while you can. I know you think it's cool. She's like, 50 years younger, but there's something not quite right."
After the viral interview, UNC released a statement from Bill Belichick regarding the situation. According to him, Hudson was doing her job in keeping "the interview on track."
North Carolina Tar Heels Fans? Check out the latest North Carolina Tar Heels depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.