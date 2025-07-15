"The whole system is wrong" - Aaron Rodgers' ex-teammate rips Miami Northwestern over suspending Teddy Bridgewater for helping players

Aaron Rodgers' ex-teammate, Teddy Bridgewater, began his high school coaching career in 2024. He joined his alma mater, Miami Northwestern, and led them to a state championship in his debut season.

Ad

Last month, Teddy Bridgewater talked about having problems covering expenses related to football. He made a post on social media asking for donations, as he allegedly spent $14,000 from his pocket last year to cover the cost of training camp.

However, on Sunday, Bridgewater was suspended by Miami Northwestern for 'reportedly giving impermissible benefits to his players.'

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Rodgers' ex-teammate, Kurt Benkert, shared his thoughts on Bridgewater's suspension on Monday. He defended the Miami Northwestern coach while criticising the school for taking unfair measures against someone working for the benefit of the students.

Ad

Trending

"Teddy is out here changing people's lives for the better- setting them up for a more positive future and a better chance at making it. The whole system is wrong," Benkert wrote in a tweet on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bridgewater announced his retirement in February 2024. However, he decided to make a comeback and re-signed with the Detroit Lions in December 2024 to play out the rest of the season. He made a brief appearance during the team's divisional game against the Commanders in the playoffs.

Teddy Bridgewater argues about helping the players as a volunteer rather than a Miami Northwestern employee

Despite being the coach of the team, Bridgewater made a case for himself about paying for the football team's expenses.

Ad

He argued that he did it as a volunteer looking for the betterment of the football team and not as an employee. Bridgewater said that this way he can spend his time and money according to his convenience.

"And if it comes down to it, I will volunteer from the bleachers like I used to in 2018 and 2019 when no one had a problem," Bridgewater said.

Miami Northwestern has not yet released a statement regarding Teddy Bridgewater. According to an FHSAA official, they are gathering more information regarding the situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More