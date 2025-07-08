"Their schedule is brutal" - Joel Klatt shares honest opinion on Billy Napier's Florida Gators making CFP 

Billy Napier took over as the coach of the Florida Gators in November 2021. In three seasons, he has put up a 19-19 record with two bowl appearances. During the 2024 campaign, Napier and Co. posted an 8-5 record, culminating in a win in the Gasparilla Bowl showdown against the Tulane Green Wave.
On Monday, college football analyst Joel Klatt discussed the Gators' chances of making the 12-team playoffs this upcoming season. He ranked them as his ninth-best team to compete for the national championship in 2025.
Napier also talked about their challenging schedule while also highlighting some positive aspects that work in favor of Billy Napier.
"There's a lot to like about this Florida team," Klatt said on his show. "They could be a top 15 team to start the year. ... That's a good team. Look what they did last year. I think Billy Napier has done an excellent job. You look at how hot at his seat was at the beginning of the season. And then what they were able to do and now with momentum moving forward.
"So why aren't they higher on the list? Well, their schedule is brutal. ... I mean, just look at September alone. LSU at Miami, that's brutal. Then at October, they've got, Texas coming to town, they got to go to Texas A&M. Then in November, they've got Georgia, they've got to go to Ole Miss. Like Hello, what are we doing?"
"If Florida can somehow go 9-3, that means they've got wins over really quality opponents, and they can go to the playoffs." (6:30 onwards)
Billy Napier has a lot of expectations on his shoulders ahead of Year Four. If he falters in his quest to help the Gators to a playoff spot, he could find himself on the hot seat.
CFB analyst names three games Billy Napier must win in 2025
Last month, analyst Mike Bratton shared his perspective on Napier's fourth stint with the Florida Gators. On the That SEC Football podcast, he listed three games that are crucial for Napier to win.
According to him, the games against LSU, Texas A&M and the Ole Miss Rebels would be crucial for them to emerge as a contender in the 12-team playoffs. Bratton also highlighted that the showdown against the Aggies could determine who advances to the playoffs.
"At A&M, I just told you (to Cousin Shane) I think the winner of the game makes the playoffs because again it could be like a crossroads type game for both those programs." (1:04:45)
The last time the Florida Gators won a national championship was during the Urban Meyer era in 2008. Only time will tell if Billy Napier can end the program's long title drought this year.
