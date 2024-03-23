“Them NIL hit different” - CFB world reacts to Colorado WR Travis Hunter’s ginormous gift to mom

Travis Hunter is one of the success stories of the Name, Image, Likeness era that has ushered in the world of college sports. Enjoying the wealth from the NIL deals, Hunter utilized the funds to surprise his mom with a brand-new home in Savannah, Georgia.

In a touching video shared on his YouTube channel, Hunter revealed the surprise gift: a stunning home in Savannah, Georgia. The house boasted five bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

The emotional moment unfolded as the WR made his mom read his letter which doubled as a belated birthday present. Hunter even revealed the strategic decision behind purchasing the property in Georgia.

Apparently, he is relocating his mother closer to his girlfriend Leanna Lenee’s parents which would simplify their visits. Additionally, it would afford him more time to indulge in his favorite pastime: fishing.

However, the CFB world has mixed reactions to this ginormous gift by the Colorado wide receiver.

Let's have a look at some of them:

Travis Hunter NIL deals

The Colorado Buffaloes' star wide receiver is on a roll with his recent NIL deals. After his engagement to Leanna Lenee, he's now partnered with KFC, endorsing their new 'Smash'd Bowl'.

With a $2.4 million NIL value (as per On3), Hunter ranks sixth among the Top 100 players in college sports and third in college football.

But KFC isn't his only venture. Hunter's impressive list of endorsements includes Leaf Trading Cards, Rock 'Em Socks, Cheez-It, American Eagle Outfitters, and more. These deals reflect his growing popularity and influence in the sports and lifestyle industry.

Can Travis Hunter win the 2024 Heisman Trophy? Let us know what you think in the comments below.