Following Oregon’s dominant win against Hawaii, Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy Smoke, shared an Instagram story fueled by her excitement. With a wonderful performance by the quarterback, Oregon defeated Hawaii 55-10 on Saturday at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Smoke’s Instagram story featured a picture of herself with her husband, Nix, and Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson at the Autzen Stadium after the game with the fans out of the stadium. Showcasing her excitement with the win, she captioned the story with:

"There's gotta be a better word than proud."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Izzy Smoke’s Instagram Story

Bo Nix building a relationship with Tez Johnson on the field

Tez Johnson is an adoptive brother of Bo Nix, with the Nix family adopting him when he was 15 years old. Johnson made an impact early in the game against Hawaii by catching a 49-yard touchdown pass from Nix on the opening series, showcasing an on-field understanding.

“It's definitely special. I'm definitely excited for him. I've been able to watch him grow up and develop,” Nix said. “Proud of him. Proud of his work ethic. Now he's going to really continue to push and grow himself, continue to get better and not settle."

Johnson had spent the last three seasons at Troy before moving to Oregon. He had an impressive performance in the game against Hawaii, recording four catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns. This marked the first time he achieved a two-touchdown game in his career.

Nix also recorded 247 passing yards and three touchdowns during the game to help the Duck secure the third straight win in a brilliant start to the season, keeping himself in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Nix and Izzy Smoke’s relationship timeline

Izzy Smoke and Bo Nix have established themselves as one of the most popular couples during their days at Auburn University. While Nix played for the Tigers football team as a quarterback, Smoke was a cheerleader at the university.

Nix and Smoke shared their engagement news on August 2, 2021, with a photo taken at Jordan-Hare Stadium to mark the special occasion. Smoke expressed her excitement on her Instagram account, commemorating the moment. They exchanged vows and married on July 7, 2022.