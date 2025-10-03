"This guys sucks" "Stop coming to Tuscaloosa": CFB fans lose their minds over celebrity guest picker Theo Von for Alabama vs Vanderbilt showdown

  • home icon
By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 03, 2025 18:33 GMT
Popular podcaster Theo Von has hit the college football scene in a big way this season after attending several Vanderbilt Commodores practice sessions. On Thursday, ESPN announced that Von had been chosen as the guest picker on "College GameDay" for the Vandy trip to Tuscaloosa to play against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Led by quarterback Diego Pavia, the Commodores are unbeaten this season and will go into a game against the Crimson Tide with both sides ranked for the first time since 1937.

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Theo Von being the guest picker for the fixture.

"A Vanderbilt fan for Alabama’s College Gameday…was Roll Tide Willie not available?" One fan tweeted.
"Cheering for Vanderbilt. This is why we don’t care for gameday here," another fan tweeted.
"I will not be watching. Fox sports is way better now that Corso is gone," one fan tweeted.
Some fans were not too enthused by College GameDay's choice of guest picker.

"This guy sucks," one fan tweeted.
"This is why our fans will not show up. Stop coming to Tuscaloosa," another fan tweeted.
"You wonder why the crowds at bama aren’t what they used to be? Because you keep doing this," one fan tweeted.
Theo Von pick for Alabama game justified by analyst

Theo Von being the guest picker for "College GameDay" has seen a huge backlash among Alabama Crimson Tide fans, forcing ESPN analyst Rece Davis to justify the podcaster's inclusion on the show.

"Have you checked out his social media following?" Davis said. "Do you know how many people follow him? He's hilarious, he's been on the show before. I mean, I understand that schools like to have their legends. And we do that a lot.
"We've had Joe Namath here. If memory serves, we've invited Ozzie Newsome here... When you have someone who sort of transcends the game and kind of expands your reach, and he's also awesome like Theo, I mean, Theo Von's like an easy yes."

Von has a mammoth 8.5 million followers on Instagram. Davis also addressed fans' concerns about whether the podcaster's strong affiliation with the Commodores, including attending Vandy practices and being friends with quarterback Diego Pavia, will make him a biased guest picker.

"I haven't heard anybody complain about Nick (Saban) being up there every week," Davis said. "I mean, Nick is going to play it and tell you what he thinks. And he might pick against Alabama tomorrow or any other time.
"He's got the right to do that, and he might. But if you're talking association, is there anyone more associated with Alabama than Nick Saban? He's able to do his job without any problem because of past association."

The Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Vanderbilt Commodores was a vanilla fixture a few years ago, even by former coach Nick Saban's admission, but since last year's upset, the clash has become spicy and fans' vehemently being against Von's inclusion shows the intensity of the game.

