"This is horrible" - Fans react to EA CFB 26 botching flak jackets for Arch Manning, Nico Iamaleava and other star players

After the success of College Football 25 last year, fans are excited for the release of CFB 26 in July. News has trickled up in the months leading up to the game's release about new features and gameplay adjustments. While plenty of the news has been good, there have been some things fans have seen that have disappointed them.

Ad

On Friday, a fan took a look at some of the images that had been released of the flak jackets for the game. They expressed their disappointment in what they saw on X.

"Man this is horrible..."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This negative reaction led to many fans having similar negative reactions in the comments.

"They all look like fat a**es," one fan wrote.

"Nah why they made Nico 260lbs LMAO," one fan commented.

"They haven’t updated flak jackets since they introduced them in game it’s wild," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

Ad

"The problem is that EA based their rib protectors/flak jackets off the Douglass brand, which is used by guys like Kirk Cousins and is super bulky and unappealing, when in reality most if not all QBs in college are using xtech pads with an xtech rib guard, which is a lot more slim," one fan wrote.

Ad

"Its cuz qb’s are given flak jackets. idk why but thats just how qb builds are. i always remove flak jackets if possible," one fan commented.

"Ryan williams and jeremiah smith were the only ones that had good player builds in the trailer they need to improve the player models," one fan added.

Ad

CFB 26 is scheduled to be released in early July

While some fans are disappointed in the CFB 26 player models and flak jackets, there is still a lot of excitement around the game's release. CFB 26 is scheduled to be released on July 10. However, it will be available three days earlier, on July 7, for players who purchase the Deluxe edition or MVP bundle.

Since the game is not set to be released for over a month, there is still time for the CFB 26 developers to modify the flak jacket artwork and player models. Even if the art is not as good as some fans might have hoped, there are plenty of new and exciting features for players to enjoy.

One of the most notable additions is the inclusion of 300+ real-world coaches. Additionally, a new wear and tear system was added, along with the ability to play in high school in the Road to Glory game mode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.