"This sh*t is ridiculous" - CFB 26 streamer pinpoints major flaw in EA Sports game's latest version

CFB 26 has officially been released to the general public. The game was released to the public on Thursday; however, players who purchased the deluxe edition or MVP bundle got three days of early access, starting on Monday. Now that a few days have passed since everyone got their hands on the game, fans and content creators are starting to get an idea of what they like and do not like in the game.
On Friday, Samuel Brown, a College Football 26 streamer, posted on X, complaining about the game. He sarcastically tweeted about players always getting hurt at the end of games, so the CPU never needs to use timeouts:
"I really love in CFB 26 when the game comes down the wire and players get hurt every play so the CPU never has to use timeouts!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
He followed it up with another tweet, showing a picture of the problem while further complaining about it:
"This sh*t is ridiculous."
Brown then got into further detail about how this issue cost him a game:
"I just lost a game because instead of me being able to chew out the clock, players got hurt on 4 consecutive plays, so my opponent never had to use their last timeout. Instead of running out the clock, they got the ball with a minute left and scored with 7 seconds left."
CFB 26 brings plenty of new features to players
Despite the criticism from some members of the community like Samuel Brown, CFB 26, remains popular among the fan base. EA games always garner some criticism, especially from long-time fans, but there are still many players enjoying the game.
Part of the reason the game has been able to thrive is because of the addition of several new features that improve immersion in the game.
One of the biggest issues fans had with College Football 25 was the lack of real-world coaches. That is changing in CFB 26 as many real-world coaches have been added to the game.
Additionally, some popular modes have been added to the game from the old days of the NCAA video game franchise. Most notably, high school has been added back into the game. So, when you play the Road to Glory mode, you can start your journey in high school, go through the recruiting process and even watch your hat ceremony.
CFB 26 is not perfect but there is still plenty for fans to enjoy.