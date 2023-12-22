“This system that we have right now doesn't have any guardrails” - 9X SEC champ Nick Saban boldly predicts a thunderbolt is going to hit CFB

In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Alabama Crimson Tide HC Nick Saban shared concerns about the future of college football, predicting a looming "thunderbolt" that could reshape the landscape of college athletics.

Saban, known for his unparalleled success in the SEC with nine championships under his belt, expressed apprehensions about the current trajectory of college football.

He highlighted the erosion of traditions in college football, emphasizing the significant role conference realignment plays in this transformation.

Saban drew attention to the absence of guardrails in the current college football system, a stark contrast to other competitive venues like the NFL.

He suggested that without defined boundaries, the sport is in danger of losing its essence, becoming a game where financial investment dictates success.

He warned:

"I think it's going to continue in the same direction that it's going until something happens, I call it a thunderbolt, where maybe people start dropping sports because the finance part of it can't make sense in terms of what you can reinvest in non-revenue sports or some players out there don't get what they were promised and there's lots of lawsuits and stuff"

The fear is that financial impracticalities could lead to the reduction or elimination of non-revenue sports and legal challenges from players not receiving what they were promised.

The lack of guardrails also extends to the changing recruiting landscape, with Saban noting how the early signing period has accelerated the process, pushing crucial decisions earlier in the year.

"You know, I mean, there's going to be some kind of a thunderbolt because this is not a system that we have right now that has any guardrails," he said. "And right now it's, it's a game of whoever's willing to invest the most has the best chance to have the best team"

Traditions in jeopardy: The impact of conference realignment

Nick Saban expressed deep concern about the rapid changes and conference realignment affecting college football, particularly how these shifts are eroding the traditions that have long defined the sport.

The emphasis on mega conferences and financial decisions with an intent to improve programs may inadvertently eliminate opportunities for certain teams and players.

He lamented the potential loss of great traditions at schools and the collateral damage inflicted by decisions made primarily for financial gain.

“What we see as college football right now is being completely disassociated from the traditions of what we’ve seen in the past," he said. "We’ve had some great traditions here as all schools do in all sports, and some of those things are gonna go by the wayside because decisions are made for mega conferences"

Nick Saban's optimism shines: Alabama's recruiting success amid uncertainty

The Alabama Crimson Tide, under the leadership of Nick Saban, continues to receive letters of intent from potential recruits.

With 23 signees on the first day of the early signing period, including two five-star and 18 four-star prospects, Alabama sits at the No. 2 spot in the recruiting rankings for the cycle.

