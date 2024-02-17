"Thought you went to Alabama”: Former Ohio State QB CJ Stroud throws shade at former NFL phenom Fred Taylor for being a Florida alum

On The Pivot Podcast recently, former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud joked around with former NFL player Fred Taylor. Stroud teased Taylor about his loyalty to Florida University.

During the podcast, Stroud was questioned by Taylor about Ohio State's struggles in the College Football Playoff since their national title win in 2014.

Stroud, unapologetically, came to the defense of his alma mater, subtly dismissing Taylor's inquiries with a humorous jab.

"Where did you go? Come on man, what is we talking about? I thought you went to Bama or something," Stroud said.

Despite the intensity of the exchange, Stroud shifted gears when discussing his upcoming participation in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Expressing excitement for the opportunity to showcase his skills on the court, Stroud emphasized his intention to approach the game with a sense of camaraderie.

"I'm not going to be doing too much," Stroud said. "But I do know Micah [Parsons] is going to try and kill me. I'm going to try to get my rhythm going. Knock down a few jump shots and have some fun, nothing serious."

CJ Stroud's defense of Ohio State

Reflecting on Ohio State's playoff record since 2014, Stroud acknowledged the challenges of achieving postseason success.

"It is tough to look back and be like, man, we should have won it all. Yeah, no duh, but sometimes it just doesn't shake like that," he said.

Ohio State's football program has been dominant, boasting a championship win in 2014. Nevertheless, since that victory, it’s been tough in the college football playoff. Their record? A dismal 1-4. Just recently, the Buckeyes didn't meet expectations, losing to Georgia in the 2022 semi-finals at the Peach Bowl.

Friendly competition and philanthropic endeavors

Recently, CJ Stroud participated in Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic, showcasing his athletic abilities and philanthropic spirit.

Proceeds from the event supported initiatives aimed at aiding HBCU students facing financial adversity, underscoring Stroud's commitment to giving back to the community.

Reflecting on the experience, CJ Stroud expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to a worthy cause while enjoying time with fellow athletes.

“It’s for a good cause, I appreciate Trav having me out. It’s been a cool couple of hours. I played when I was growing up. I got some swings in. Just having fun, nothing too serious,” Stroud said.

During the celebrity softball game, CJ Stroud hit two doubles and a home run, ultimately leading his team to victory and earning MVP honors.