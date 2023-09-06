Tom Brady applauds Deion Sanders' role of parenting and athletic excellence in Shedeur's success

Deion Sanders' astounding revamp of Colorado's roster, changing 86 names, was a daring move. Only someone as focused as Coach Prime can muster the courage to go that far.

Sanders received appreciation from many coveted personalities, including Shannon Sharpe and Patrick Mahomes. In a recent development, Tom Brady applauded Sanders for his son's success.

Tom Brady applauds Deion Sanders' role in Shedeur Sanders' success

Tom Brady is a legend who is known for his amazing, 23-year NFL career, winning a record seven Super Bowls and five Super Bowl MVPs.

Brady applauded Deion Sanders' role of parenting and athletic excellence in Shedeur Sanders' success.

"You know, I saw his pregame speech," Brady said. "I was ready to run through my iPhone, you know. He's just doing great things. So, it just speaks of great parenting, really caring about your kids. We had great parents, and to keep seeing stuff like that, that's what I love to see."

Deion Sanders addresses his son's and Travis Hunter's performances

Sanders was as proud as a coach for Colorado against No. 17 TCU as he was a father. His son, Shedeur Sanders, soared to new heights, carrying the victory flag high. He shattered school records and delivered an exceptional performance in Saturday's 45-42 upset win.

"We had some guys that singled themselves out with their playing and their playing ability," Sanders said. "A lot of guys you doubted – one of them from an HBCU – I think he had 510 yards passing in a Power Five football game. And he happens to be my son, and I'm proud of him, tremendously."

Deion additionally praised Travis Hunter, calling him his "other son" who made him proud. Travis Hunter transferred from JSU under Coach Prime and contributed to the Buffs' win.

Shedeur's mother, Pilar Bigar, claimed credit for his success as well. She mentioned raising Shedeur and Shilo as strong players leading teams to great performances.