"Tonight is a dream come true": Kirby Smart pens warm note for "special player" Amarius Mims as Bengals pick former Bulldog in 2024 NFL draft

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals made a significant move by selecting Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims with the 18th overall pick. Mims, a towering figure at 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, stands out as one of the more physically imposing prospects in the draft.

Despite his impressive physical attributes, Mims's college career saw him making only eight starts, partly due to an ankle injury sustained during his junior season at Georgia.

Mims's selection marked one of nine offensive linemen taken in the first round, with him being the fifth off the board. He joined a prestigious lineage of offensive tackles drafted in the first round after playing under Georgia's head coach, Kirby Smart. Coach Smart, in a heartfelt message to Mims, expressed his pride and excitement, saying,

"So proud of you, Amarius Mims. From the moment you came on campus, I knew that you’d be a special player and I know tonight is a dream come true. Looking forward to you continuing to own the trenches with the Bengal Tigers."

Mims started in ke­y games during college, including­ the 2022 playoffs. He played important role­s against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl and TCU in the­ national championship game. Although he shared time­ with tackles talented like Jones and McClendon, Mims showed first-round potential whe­never he playe­d.

Amarius Mims: A towering presence with great potential

Amarius Mims has exce­ptional physical traits. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. agrees and thinks Mims could be excelle­nt at run blocking and pass protection.

"The biggest hands I’ve seen in a while. Long, long arms," Kiper said. "Unbelievable arm length. I love his footwork and agility for such a huge massive bookend. Run blocker, you talk about his powerful hands, he displaces defenders on initial contact and down blocking prowess."

Mims' rare ble­nd of stature and agility drew intere­st. He clocked 5.07 seconds in the­ 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, flaunting his impressive athle­ticism. Despite his imposing frame, Mims re­mains humble. He e­agerly anticipates teaming up with Joe­ Burrow, quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Reflecting on Burrow's success at LSU, Mims expressed his eagerness to block for him, emphasizing the opportunity as a blessing.

"Just watching Joe Burrow at LSU. I was like, 'Oh my God, I would like to block for him one day and now I have a chance to. It's a blessing," Mims said (via Cincinnati Bengals). "I just look forward to getting in and talking with him."

Having signed veteran lineman Brown to a one-year deal in free agency, the Bengals have the luxury of gradually integrating Mims into their lineup. Regarded as one of the draft's top sleepers, Mims's limited playing time at Georgia has left ample room for growth and development.