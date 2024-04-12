Joe Burrow sets expectations for Bengals in 2024 after injury-riddled 2023 NFL season

Last season, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was unable to lead his team to the playoffs. The quarterback's wrist injury forced him to sit out. With the season-ending injury to Burrow, the Bengals slumped to fourth place in their AFC North division

The signal-caller has determined to pick up the offensive duties this time around. However, he wants each member of the unit to collaborate in this effort.

Even though the make-up of the squad is being altered this postseason, Joe Burrow remains unfazed. Being the franchise QB, Burrow is looking to make others around him consistent and responsible.

"Whoever is here you're going to self-scout and tweak what you did from last year to be a better offense," Burrow said.

The major issue that the Cincinnati Bengals and Burrow will be tackling this season is improving their offensive output.

“We have to be more consistent than we were last year. Part of that was the injury to me. I think we just need to take that next step as an offense," Burrow said.

"Be more consistent series-to-series. We've been pretty good game-to-game, but I think if we really want to be one of those top one to three offenses in the league, we have to be more consistent.”

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Joe Burrow and his tryst with injuries

The Bengals made Burrow their first overall pick at the 2020 NFL Draft. However, his first season was cut short as Joe Burrow incurred several muscle, ligament and tendon tears in the Week 11 game, ending his season early.

Since then, Burrow has been limited in each season due to some or another injury, including last year itself. However, none proved to be the season-enders, like his wrist injury in December.

The 26-year-old’s flashes of brilliance have been marred by continuous injury struggles. And Joe Burrow must overcome them this season to mount a quality offense within the league.