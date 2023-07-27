Joe Burrow injury update? Ex-NFL doctor says Bengals QB dodged worst-case-scenario injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow avoided a major injury on Thursday during one of the Bengals' training camp practices. The quarterback left the field with an injury and was carted to the locker room, but it was later revealed by head coach Zac Taylor that Burrow suffered a calf injury.

It's unclear how much time he will miss or how severe the injury was, but the worst-case scenario, which involved an Achilles injury for the way he walked off the play, was avoided.

Missing training camp would not be the ideal scenario for any player, but it's much better to lose practice time instead of missing the whole season, which is what would've happen to the quarterback if it was an Achilles injury or, even worse, a torn ACL.

A closer look at what's happened had Burrow stepping up and making a pump fake before taking out to his right. He instantly goes with his right leg in the air and the play is stopped as he falls to the ground:

Burrow is set to sign a new contract with the Bengals soon. The baseline for the deal is set to be at $53 million-per-year, which would make him the highest-ever paid quarterback in the league, taking over from Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers who recently signed for $52.5 million.

Joe Burrow's ACL injury happened in his left knee

One of the biggest concerns that poppep up as soon as the injury news started to fly was if there was a new problem for his left leg, due to an ACL tear happened three years ago.

During Week 11 of the 2020 season, when the quarterback was still a rookie, he went down after a low hit and tore multiple ligaments in his left knee, prematurely ending his season.

He fully recovered for 2021 and led the Bengals to a surprise AFC Championship Game appearance, where he led a 18-point comeback away from home against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs before losing Super Bowl LVI.

Cincinnati's most recent campaign had them losing to Mahomes and the Chiefs in the same AFC Championship Game, this time as a revenge playoff game.