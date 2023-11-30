What is the Peach Bowl in college football? Date, Venue and more behind CFB Bowl game explored

The Peach Bowl is one of the most iconic college football games. It is part of the 41 bowl games that take place after the CFB regular season. The two teams that will feature in this year's game will be announced on Friday, Dec. 3.

What is the Peach Bowl in college football?

The Peach Bowl in 2023 will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia, Atlanta

The Peach Bowl is one of the New Year's Six college football games that take place during the holiday season. Since 2017, it has been played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia, Atlanta.

The first-ever Peach Bowl was held in 1968, between Louisiana State and Florida State at the on-campus stadium of the Georgia Institute of Technology. The game ended with Louisiana State defeating Florida State 31–27.

Between 1971 and 1992, Atlanta–Fulton County Stadium served as a host for the game and during 1993 and 2016, the Peach Bowl was held at the Georgia Dome.

The winners are awarded the George P. Crumbley Trophy, named after the game's founder George Crumbley.

Since 1997, it has been sponsored by Chick-fil-A. The bowl game has also held the College Football Playoff Semifinals after the 2016, 2019 and 2022 regular seasons.

Who usually plays in the Peach Bowl?

Usually, the Peach Bowl is played by an SEC team and an ACC team, when the bowl game is not hosting a College Football Playoff Semifinal.

In 2022, it was played between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes. It was part of the playoffs and Georgia narrowly won 42-41 over Ohio State.

When is the Peach Bowl 2023?

In 2023, the Peach Bowl will be played on Saturday, Dec. 30. Kickoff for the game is scheduled at noon (12:00 p.m. ET).

This year's Peach Bowl will be broadcast live on ESPN, but fans without access to cable can livestream the game on Fubo TV.