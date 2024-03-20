Top 10 ACC memes cracking up the internet after latest Clemson lawsuit

The Clemson Tigers have filed a lawsuit against the Atlantic Coast Conference, joining Florida State in the matter. With this lawsuit, the Tigers are hoping to make their exit from the conference.

As per the court records from Picken County in South Carolina, both Clemson and Florida State are suing the ACC for the same reason. Both want to depart the conference without having to bear the burden of the $572 million fee to nullify the Grants of Rights deal. By doing so, the Tigers can look forward to joining another conference earlier than the Grants of Rights that the ACC has until 2036.

With the story still developing, fans have already taken to social media to share several memes about the situation that the ACC finds itself in.

Here are the top 10 ACC memes that are cracking up the internet following the program's lawsuit.

Top 10 memes on the internet after Clemson Lawsuit

In the court document provided, the Tigers indirectly referenced the Grants of Rights deal as the cause of the lawsuit without explicitly mentioning it.

"The ACC's actions interfere with Clemson's free exercise of it's rights and is fatally determimental to Clemson's efforts to ensure that its athletic programs can continue to compete at the highest level, which is critically important to Clemson even beyond athletics."

The program also released a formal statement on the lawsuit, stating that despite suing the ACC, they will continue to remain members of the conference until further notice.

"The ACC's positing regarding the Grants of Rights, the exit penalty, and obligations owed by members to the conference, as detailed in it's public statements and other court filings, leaves Clemson with no other choice but to move forward with this lawsuit."

"Clemson has not given notice that it is exiting the ACC and remains a member of the Conference."

What are the three major rulings that the Tigers are hoping for?

As per a tweet by Ross Dellenger, the Tigers are hoping that the court will rule in their favor on the following requirements:

They want the ACC to withdraw their broadcasting rights to the program's games after leaving the conference. They want the $572 million exit fee to be ruled out and nullified. They want the court to rule that the program owes no fiduciary duties to the conference.

As of writing this article, it is uncertain when the lawsuit will be taken to court by the program. But we can expect an update to be provided on the situation in the coming days.

