Top 5 Biggest Moves in NCAA Transfer Portal History: Jalen Hurts, Jordan Addison, Hunter Dickinson, and more

The NCAA transfer portal has changed the landscape of college sports since its inception in 2018. It has yielded positive results for players and compliance officers, with the latter significantly benefitting from the reduction in procedural time. With the transfer portal open since March and with new names still entering it, here's a look at the five biggest moves that took place via the portal.

Move #1: Jalen Hurts- Alabama Crimson Tide to Oklahoma Sooners

Jalen Hurts joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a four-star prospect in the 2016 recruiting class. Starting at quarterback as a true freshman, he was named first-team All-Southeastern Conference (SEC), SEC Offensive Player of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year.

Following his junior season, Hurts joined the Oklahoma Sooners via the transfer portal. He was named first-team All-Big 12 and Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in his lone season as a Sooner.

Hurts threw for 9477 yards, 80 touchdowns and 20 interceptions while completing 65.1% of his passes in his college career. He added 3274 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns. Hurts was drafted 53rd overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Move #2: Jordan Addison - Pittsburgh Panthers to USC Trojans

Jordan Addison joined the Pittsburgh Panthers as a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. In his second season as a Panther, the wide receiver was named a consensus All-American and first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). He also won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top wide receiver.

Following the season, Addison joined the USC Trojans via the transfer portal. He was named first-team All-Pac 12 in his lone season as a Trojan.

Addison caught 219 passes for 3134 yards and 29 touchdowns in his college career. He was selected 23rd overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Move #3: Hunter Dickinson - Michigan Wolverines to Kansas Jayhawks

Hunter Dickinson joined the Michigan Wolverines as a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. As a freshman, the center was named a consensus second-team All-American, first-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Freshman of the Year. He followed that up by being named to the second-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Defensive Team. As a junior, Dickinson was named first-team All-Big Ten.

He recently joined the Kansas Jayhawks via the transfer portal. Dickinson has averaged 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during his college career. He has shot 57.0% from the field, 36.0% from three-point range and 75.3% from the free-throw line.

Move #4: Max Abmas - Oral Roberts Golden Eagles to Texas Longhorns

Max Abmas joined the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles as an unranked prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. He was named to the Summit League All-Newcomer Team as a freshman.

Abmas broke out his sophomore season as he led the NCAA in scoring. The point guard began a streak of three consecutive selections as an Honorable Mention All-American. He was named first-team All-Summit League in each of the past three seasons, being named Summit League Player of the Year in 2021 and 2023.

Abmas recently joined the Texas Longhorns via the transfer portal. He has averaged 20.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals in his college career. Abmas has shot 43.7% from the field, 38.8% from three-point range and 88.3% from the free-throw line.

Move #5: Paul Skenes - Air Force Falcons to LSU Tigers

Paul Skenes joined the Air Force Falcons as an unranked prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He has been named a first-team All-American in each of his three seasons of college baseball.

Skenes was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year and Collegiate Baseball National Co-Freshman of the Year in 2021. He followed that up by being named the Mountain West Co-Pitcher of the Year and winning the John Olerud Award as the nation's best two-way player as a sophomore.

Following the season, Skenes joined the LSU Tigers via the transfer portal. He was named National Player of the Year. In three seasons on the mound, he is 23-6 with a 2.26 ERA, 314 strikeouts and 11 saves in 219.1 innings pitched. In two seasons at the plate, he hit .367 with 24 home runs, 81 RBIs and a 1.121 OPS.

