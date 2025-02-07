Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole shares heartwarming hug with Coach Prime during NFL Honors red carpet

Colorado coach Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime appeared at the East-West Shrine Bowl last week to support his son, Shilo Sanders, and the Buffs players participating. On Thursday, he attended the NFL Honors alongside his other sons, Shedeur and Deion Sanders Jr.

While on the red carpet, Coach Prime was interviewed by Kayla Nicole, ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Sanders and Nicole shared an interview before the Buffs coach proceeded to the event. While there was a lot of hyperbole online about Nicole putting her hand on Sanders' shoulder, the two shared a brief but affectionate hug after their short interview.

Coach Prime addresses his NFL future

During this week's segment of his talk show, "We Got Time Today," Coach Prime finally revealed the reason why he wouldn't be moving to the NFL anytime soon despite being extensively linked with jobs in the league.

“I couldn’t coach pro ball,” Coach Prime said. “That’s why I say, I couldn’t coach … I know it was cute, but I couldn’t coach pro ball, because the way they practice, the way they go about it, I couldn’t take it, as a man, and as a football enthusiast, and I care about the game,” Sanders said.

“The game is still providing for Troy and I, so there is no way I could allow that to happen on my watch. That would be tough.”

Troy Aikman, who played alongside the charismatic Buffs coach for the Cowboys when they won their last Super Bowl in 1996, revealed his shock on the show at Sanders not getting the Dallas job.

“For Dallas, Deion would have been a really good fit because he would have commanded the room, and his personality is such that people would have known that he was in charge,” Aikman said. “And I think that’s important for any organization to know that the head coach is the one who’s calling the shots and that he’s in charge.

"You didn't need a call from me," Aikman said. "I was watching, wondering how this whole thing was going to unfold. I will say this: As you know, playmaker Michael Irvin is a Cowboy apologist, and you not getting an official interview, not being hired, even he, I'm not sure he's on the train right now." (H/T ESPN)

Deion Sanders and Jerry Jones embraced warmly at the NFL Honors red carpet with the Buffs coach introducing his son, Shedeur Sanders to the NFL owner. This put to bed speculation about their relationship after the job snub in favor of Brian Schottenheimer.

