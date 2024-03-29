“Trying to get kids to understand” - $45M worth Deion Sanders switches to life coach mode with inspiring lessons for his kids

Deion Sanders, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, isn't just about football. He's known widely for his profound wisdom in navigating life's challenges.

On Thursday, posting a reel on Instagram, "Coach Prime" put a message out for his kids, urging them to work hard and achieve their dreams:

"Been one hell of a trip. Beautiful few days. Gonna miss home. This is really for the kids. Because home for me is vacation.

"I'm trying to get the kids to understand. Build yourself and encourage your lifestyle that you do not want to escape from. Think about that."

Deion Sanders, who is worth $45 million per CelebrityNetWorth, captioned his IG reel:

"Build you a lifestyle that you do not want to escape from #coachprime."

Fans in the comments section couldn't stop expressing their feeling after hearing Deion's strong words. Here's a look at some of them:

Coach Prime has already started the grunt work for the 2024 college football season. He will be hoping to put past the ghosts of the 4-8 record that the Buffaloes endured in 2023.

Deion Sanders backs wisdom to avoid external judgments

In a recent appearance on the "Sway's Universe" podcast, Sanders shared his insights on handling criticism and external judgments. Coach Prime believes that those who are secure in themselves don't let outside opinions affect their lives:

“If you insecure you're gonna care. If you insecure you gonna read everything. If you insecure you gonna check all your comments. That's if you're insecure. If you secure you don't give a damn.”

[Timestamp: 8:40]

For Sanders, staying focused on personal goals and spiritual beliefs helps shield against negativity. With a firm belief in his purpose and alignment with his spiritual journey, the Pro Football Hall of Famer remains undeterred by external noise.

Amid the college football offseason, Coach Prime is making waves with the release of his new book, "Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field."

