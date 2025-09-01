UNC vs. TCU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 College football season

The North Carolina Tar Heels will host the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season on Monday. The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Ahead of the blockbuster North Carolina vs. TCU game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

North Carolina vs. TCU projected starting lineup for Week 1

North Carolina projected starting lineup

Here's a look at North Carolina's starters on offense vs. TCU:

Position No. Starters WR-X 1 Shipp, Jordan SO WR-Z 8 Paysour, Kobe RS SR WR-SL 81 Johnson, Aziah RS SO/TR LT 73 O'Steen, Will RS SR/TR LG 68 Banfield, Aidan SO C 58 Blaske, Austin GR/TR RG 52 King, Daniel SR/TR RT 78 Green, Trevyon RS JR TE 19 Johnson, Jake RS JR/TR QB 7 Lopez, Gio RS SO/TR RB 21 Gause, Davion SO

Here's a look at North Carolina's starters on defense vs. TCU:

Position No. Starters LDE 8 Vilbert, Smith RS SR/TR NT 92 Mims, CJ RS JR/TR DT 6 Robinson, D'Antre SO/TR RDE 10 Yates, Pryce RS SR/TR WLB 7 House, Khmori SO/TR MLB 2 Simpson, Andrew RS SR/TR FCB 29 Allen, Marcus SR SS 5 Gibson, Gavin SR/TR FS 16 Bryson, Coleman RS JR/TR BCB 1 Dixon, Thaddeus SR/TR NB 21 Cost, Kaleb JR

Here's a look at North Carolina's starters on special teams vs. TCU:

Position No. Starters PT 96 Maginness, Tom SR/TR PK 90 Verhoff, Rece SR/TR KO 90 Verhoff, Rece SR/TR LS 42 Triplett, Spencer RS SR H 96 Maginness, Tom SR/TR PR 31 Hardy, Will SR KR 3 Culliver, Chris JR

TCU projected starting lineup

Here's a look at TCU's starters on offense vs. North Carolina:

Position No. Starters WR-X 1 McAlister, Eric RS SR/TR WR-Z 7 Dwyer, Jordan JR/TR WR-SL 14 Manjack IV, Joseph RS SR/TR LT 70 Hughes, Ryan RS FR LG 60 Bennett, Cade RS SR/TR C 51 Deery, Coltin SR/TR RG 62 Bruno, Carson RS SR/TR RT 56 Taylor-Whitfield, Ben JR TE 0 Rogers, DJ RS SR QB 10 Hoover, Josh RS JR RB 6 Battle, Trent RS SR

Here's a look at TCU's starters on defense vs. North Carolina:

Position No. Starters DE 0 Chapman, Zach RS SO NT 95 Deal, Markis RS SO DT 92 Din-Mbuh, Ansel JR/TR STUD 11 Deal, Devean RS SR/TR WLB 4 Obiazor, Namdi SR/TR MLB 3 Elarms-Orr, Kaleb RS SR/TR FCB 7 Canada, Channing RS SR/TR FS 21 Clark, Bud RS SR BS 2 Johnson, Jamel JR BCB 25 Jackson, Elijah RS SR/TR NB 1 Jordan, Austin SR/TR

Here's a look at TCU's starters on special teams vs. North Carolina:

Position No. Starters PT 31 Craw, Ethan SR/TR PK 34 Lemmermann, Kyle SO KO 34 Lemmermann, Kyle SO LS 96 Keeler, Cal RS FR H 97 Black, Easton RS JR PR 14 Manjack IV, Joseph RS SR/TR KR 3 Everhart, Major RS JR

UNC vs. TCU depth chart for Week 1

North Carolina depth chart

Here's a look at North Carolina's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 1 Shipp, Jordan SO 3 Culliver, Chris JR 15 Leacock, Nathan RS SO/TR 5 Robinson Jr., Jason RS FR/TR 83 Uzoma, Kenedy FR WR-Z 8 Paysour, Kobe RS SR 17 Wilson, Adrian FR 11 Billups II, Paul RS SO 6 Sneed, Dayton RS SO/TR WR-SL 81 Johnson, Aziah RS SO/TR 0 Taylor, Alex RS FR 9 Green, Javarius RS FR 85 Clower, Shanard FR 86 Tucker, Madrid FR LT 73 O'Steen, Will RS SR/TR 54 McVay, Miles RS SO/TR 66 Hall, Jordan RS SO/TR LG 68 Banfield, Aidan SO 69 Lindberg, Chad RS SR/TR 77 Blue, Trey FR C 58 Blaske, Austin GR/TR 53 Kelly, Christo RS SR/TR 57 Burkes, Bo RS JR RG 52 King, Daniel SR/TR 55 Moore, Jakai RS SR/TR 70 Nelson, Byron FR RT 78 Green, Trevyon RS JR 71 Boone, William SR/TR 56 Norwood, Jani RS FR 72 Buchanan, Eidan FR TE 19 Johnson, Jake RS JR/TR 80 Owens, Jordan RS SR/TR 18 Cox, Connor JR/TR 84 Easter, Shamar RS SO/TR 89 Barton, Paul GR QB 7 Lopez, Gio RS SO/TR 2 Baker, Bryce FR 14 Johnson, Max GR/TR 10 Newkirk, Au'Tori FR 16 Merrill, Gary FR RB 21 Gause, Davion SO 28 Hall, Benjamin RS SO/TR 12 June, Demon FR 4 Hood, Caleb RS SR 23 French, Charleston RS SO/TR

Here's a look at North Carolina's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 8 Vilbert, Smith RS SR/TR 9 Abou-Jaoude, Melkart RS JR/TR 89 Nwaiwu, Emmanuel FR NT 92 Mims, CJ RS JR/TR 94 Johnson, Isaiah RS JR/TR 91 Jackson, Leroy RS FR DT 6 Robinson, D'Antre SO/TR 51 Pesansky, Peter RS FR 93 Ancrum, Devin FR RDE 10 Yates, Pryce RS SR/TR 25 Mupoyi, Joseph RS SO/TR 90 Lewis, Xavier FR WLB 7 House, Khmori SO/TR 40 Thompson, Tyler RS SO 47 Alexander, Austin FR 95 Anderson, Daniel RS FR MLB 2 Simpson, Andrew RS SR/TR 4 Gbayor, Mikai GR/TR 30 Bennett, Evan RS FR FCB 29 Allen, Marcus SR 20 Thompson, Jalon SO 23 Dunbar-Hawkins, Khristian RS FR/TR SS 5 Gibson, Gavin SR/TR 12 Smith, Greg RS FR/TR 3 Ziglar, Malcolm SO 18 Patterson, Jaiden RS FR FS 16 Bryson, Coleman RS JR/TR 31 Hardy, Will SR 17 Waters, Peyton SO/TR 24 Butts, Javion FR BCB 1 Dixon, Thaddeus SR/TR 11 Adams, Ty RS SO 26 Conley, Khalil RS FR NB 21 Cost, Kaleb JR 15 Miller, Tre RS SO 0 White, Ty RS FR

Here's a look at North Carolina's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 96 Maginness, Tom SR/TR 93 Horvath, Jacob JR/TR PK 90 Verhoff, Rece SR/TR 97 Bartolomeo, Guytano FR KO 90 Verhoff, Rece SR/TR 97 Bartolomeo, Guytano FR LS 42 Triplett, Spencer RS SR 48 Burt, Gannon RS SO/TR H 96 Maginness, Tom SR/TR 93 Horvath, Jacob JR/TR PR 31 Hardy, Will SR KR 3 Culliver, Chris JR 9 Green, Javarius RS FR

TCU depth chart

Here's a look at TCU's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 1 McAlister, Eric RS SR/TR 16 James, Braylon RS SO/TR 84 Baker, Gekyle RS FR WR-Z 7 Dwyer, Jordan JR/TR 82 Ezukanma, Dozie RS FR WR-SL 14 Manjack IV, Joseph RS SR/TR 4 Bailey, Jordyn RS SO 3 Everhart, Major RS JR LT 70 Hughes, Ryan RS FR 75 Jackson, Rasheed JR/TR LG 60 Bennett, Cade RS SR/TR 77 Powers, Cooper RS SO C 51 Deery, Coltin SR/TR 69 Gaubert, Gannon RS JR RG 62 Bruno, Carson RS SR/TR 55 Strickland, Remington RS SR/TR RT 56 Taylor-Whitfield, Ben JR 54 Harris, Quinton RS JR TE 0 Rogers, DJ RS SR 88 Pimpton, Ka'Morreun JR/TR 81 Curtis, Chase RS SR/TR 12 Kaiuway, Lafayette RS SO QB 10 Hoover, Josh RS JR 9 Seals, Ken RS SR/TR 11 Schobel, Adam FR RB 6 Battle, Trent RS SR 26 Payne, Jeremy SO 2 Barnes, Kevorian RS SR/TR 21 Palmer, Nate RS FR

Here's a look at TCU's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 DE 0 Chapman, Zach RS SO 97 Oyewale, Paul RS JR 6 Ibukun-Okeyode, Micheal RS JR NT 95 Deal, Markis RS SO 90 Mickell, Kelten JR/TR 75 Lingren, Connor RS JR DT 92 Din-Mbuh, Ansel JR/TR 34 Cole Jr., Perry SO/TR 35 Johnson, Tristan RS FR STUD 11 Deal, Devean RS SR/TR 12 Jackson, Travis SO 10 Bax, Jonathan JR WLB 4 Obiazor, Namdi SR/TR Teason, Michael SO/TR 51 Lingard, Luke RS SR MLB 3 Elarms-Orr, Kaleb RS SR/TR 33 Carroll, Max RS SO 41 Cortez, Caleb JR/TR 37 Hooper, Hudson RS SO FCB 7 Canada, Channing RS SR/TR 24 Helm, Avery RS SR/TR 17 McGee, Devondre SO 16 Martinez, Jonah JR/TR FS 21 Clark, Bud RS SR 19 Jackson, Kylin RS SO/TR BS 2 Johnson, Jamel JR 18 McFadden, Kaden SO BCB 25 Jackson, Elijah RS SR/TR 20 McIver Jr., Jevon RS SR/TR 26 Glover, Vernon RS SO NB 1 Jordan, Austin SR/TR 22 Lester, Jordan RS SO 15 Hidrogo, Devyn RS FR

Here's a look at TCU's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 31 Craw, Ethan SR/TR 97 Black, Easton RS JR PK 34 Lemmermann, Kyle SO 99 McCashland, Nate RS SO 41 Bisesi, Sam FR KO 34 Lemmermann, Kyle SO 99 McCashland, Nate RS SO 41 Bisesi, Sam FR LS 96 Keeler, Cal RS FR H 97 Black, Easton RS JR 31 Craw, Ethan SR/TR PR 14 Manjack IV, Joseph RS SR/TR KR 3 Everhart, Major RS JR 4 Bailey, Jordyn RS SO 26 Payne, Jeremy SO

How to watch North Carolina vs. TCU? TV channel and live stream details

The UNC vs. TCU Week 1 game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live-stream the contest on Fubo.

