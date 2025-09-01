  • home icon
  • College Football
  UNC vs. TCU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 College football season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 01, 2025 14:20 GMT
Syndication: The Fayetteville Observer - Source: Imagn
UNC vs. TCU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 College football season - Source: Imagn

The North Carolina Tar Heels will host the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season on Monday. The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Ahead of the blockbuster North Carolina vs. TCU game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

North Carolina vs. TCU projected starting lineup for Week 1

North Carolina projected starting lineup

Here's a look at North Carolina's starters on offense vs. TCU:

PositionNo.Starters
WR-X1Shipp, Jordan SO
WR-Z8Paysour, Kobe RS SR
WR-SL81Johnson, Aziah RS SO/TR
LT73O'Steen, Will RS SR/TR
LG68Banfield, Aidan SO
C58Blaske, Austin GR/TR
RG52King, Daniel SR/TR
RT78Green, Trevyon RS JR
TE19Johnson, Jake RS JR/TR
QB7Lopez, Gio RS SO/TR
RB21Gause, Davion SO
Here's a look at North Carolina's starters on defense vs. TCU:

PositionNo.Starters
LDE8Vilbert, Smith RS SR/TR
NT92Mims, CJ RS JR/TR
DT6Robinson, D'Antre SO/TR
RDE10Yates, Pryce RS SR/TR
WLB7House, Khmori SO/TR
MLB2Simpson, Andrew RS SR/TR
FCB29Allen, Marcus SR
SS5Gibson, Gavin SR/TR
FS16Bryson, Coleman RS JR/TR
BCB1Dixon, Thaddeus SR/TR
NB21Cost, Kaleb JR
Here's a look at North Carolina's starters on special teams vs. TCU:

PositionNo.Starters
PT96Maginness, Tom SR/TR
PK90Verhoff, Rece SR/TR
KO90Verhoff, Rece SR/TR
LS42Triplett, Spencer RS SR
H96Maginness, Tom SR/TR
PR31Hardy, Will SR
KR3Culliver, Chris JR
TCU projected starting lineup

Here's a look at TCU's starters on offense vs. North Carolina:

PositionNo.Starters
WR-X1McAlister, Eric RS SR/TR
WR-Z7Dwyer, Jordan JR/TR
WR-SL14Manjack IV, Joseph RS SR/TR
LT70Hughes, Ryan RS FR
LG60Bennett, Cade RS SR/TR
C51Deery, Coltin SR/TR
RG62Bruno, Carson RS SR/TR
RT56Taylor-Whitfield, Ben JR
TE0Rogers, DJ RS SR
QB10Hoover, Josh RS JR
RB6Battle, Trent RS SR
Here's a look at TCU's starters on defense vs. North Carolina:

PositionNo.Starters
DE0Chapman, Zach RS SO
NT95Deal, Markis RS SO
DT92Din-Mbuh, Ansel JR/TR
STUD11Deal, Devean RS SR/TR
WLB4Obiazor, Namdi SR/TR
MLB3Elarms-Orr, Kaleb RS SR/TR
FCB7Canada, Channing RS SR/TR
FS21Clark, Bud RS SR
BS2Johnson, Jamel JR
BCB25Jackson, Elijah RS SR/TR
NB1Jordan, Austin SR/TR
Here's a look at TCU's starters on special teams vs. North Carolina:

PositionNo.Starters
PT31Craw, Ethan SR/TR
PK34Lemmermann, Kyle SO
KO34Lemmermann, Kyle SO
LS96Keeler, Cal RS FR
H97Black, Easton RS JR
PR14Manjack IV, Joseph RS SR/TR
KR3Everhart, Major RS JR
UNC vs. TCU depth chart for Week 1

North Carolina depth chart

Here's a look at North Carolina's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X1Shipp, Jordan SO3Culliver, Chris JR15Leacock, Nathan RS SO/TR5Robinson Jr., Jason RS FR/TR83Uzoma, Kenedy FR
WR-Z8Paysour, Kobe RS SR17Wilson, Adrian FR11Billups II, Paul RS SO6Sneed, Dayton RS SO/TR
WR-SL81Johnson, Aziah RS SO/TR0Taylor, Alex RS FR9Green, Javarius RS FR85Clower, Shanard FR86Tucker, Madrid FR
LT73O'Steen, Will RS SR/TR54McVay, Miles RS SO/TR66Hall, Jordan RS SO/TR
LG68Banfield, Aidan SO69Lindberg, Chad RS SR/TR77Blue, Trey FR
C58Blaske, Austin GR/TR53Kelly, Christo RS SR/TR57Burkes, Bo RS JR
RG52King, Daniel SR/TR55Moore, Jakai RS SR/TR70Nelson, Byron FR
RT78Green, Trevyon RS JR71Boone, William SR/TR56Norwood, Jani RS FR72Buchanan, Eidan FR
TE19Johnson, Jake RS JR/TR80Owens, Jordan RS SR/TR18Cox, Connor JR/TR84Easter, Shamar RS SO/TR89Barton, Paul GR
QB7Lopez, Gio RS SO/TR2Baker, Bryce FR14Johnson, Max GR/TR10Newkirk, Au'Tori FR16Merrill, Gary FR
RB21Gause, Davion SO28Hall, Benjamin RS SO/TR12June, Demon FR4Hood, Caleb RS SR23French, Charleston RS SO/TR
Here's a look at North Carolina's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE8Vilbert, Smith RS SR/TR9Abou-Jaoude, Melkart RS JR/TR89Nwaiwu, Emmanuel FR
NT92Mims, CJ RS JR/TR94Johnson, Isaiah RS JR/TR91Jackson, Leroy RS FR
DT6Robinson, D'Antre SO/TR51Pesansky, Peter RS FR93Ancrum, Devin FR
RDE10Yates, Pryce RS SR/TR25Mupoyi, Joseph RS SO/TR90Lewis, Xavier FR
WLB7House, Khmori SO/TR40Thompson, Tyler RS SO47Alexander, Austin FR95Anderson, Daniel RS FR
MLB2Simpson, Andrew RS SR/TR4Gbayor, Mikai GR/TR30Bennett, Evan RS FR
FCB29Allen, Marcus SR20Thompson, Jalon SO23Dunbar-Hawkins, Khristian RS FR/TR
SS5Gibson, Gavin SR/TR12Smith, Greg RS FR/TR3Ziglar, Malcolm SO18Patterson, Jaiden RS FR
FS16Bryson, Coleman RS JR/TR31Hardy, Will SR17Waters, Peyton SO/TR24Butts, Javion FR
BCB1Dixon, Thaddeus SR/TR11Adams, Ty RS SO26Conley, Khalil RS FR
NB21Cost, Kaleb JR15Miller, Tre RS SO0White, Ty RS FR
Here's a look at North Carolina's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT96Maginness, Tom SR/TR93Horvath, Jacob JR/TR
PK90Verhoff, Rece SR/TR97Bartolomeo, Guytano FR
KO90Verhoff, Rece SR/TR97Bartolomeo, Guytano FR
LS42Triplett, Spencer RS SR48Burt, Gannon RS SO/TR
H96Maginness, Tom SR/TR93Horvath, Jacob JR/TR
PR31Hardy, Will SR
KR3Culliver, Chris JR9Green, Javarius RS FR
TCU depth chart

Here's a look at TCU's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X1McAlister, Eric RS SR/TR16James, Braylon RS SO/TR84Baker, Gekyle RS FR
WR-Z7Dwyer, Jordan JR/TR82Ezukanma, Dozie RS FR
WR-SL14Manjack IV, Joseph RS SR/TR4Bailey, Jordyn RS SO3Everhart, Major RS JR
LT70Hughes, Ryan RS FR75Jackson, Rasheed JR/TR
LG60Bennett, Cade RS SR/TR77Powers, Cooper RS SO
C51Deery, Coltin SR/TR69Gaubert, Gannon RS JR
RG62Bruno, Carson RS SR/TR55Strickland, Remington RS SR/TR
RT56Taylor-Whitfield, Ben JR54Harris, Quinton RS JR
TE0Rogers, DJ RS SR88Pimpton, Ka'Morreun JR/TR81Curtis, Chase RS SR/TR12Kaiuway, Lafayette RS SO
QB10Hoover, Josh RS JR9Seals, Ken RS SR/TR11Schobel, Adam FR
RB6Battle, Trent RS SR26Payne, Jeremy SO2Barnes, Kevorian RS SR/TR21Palmer, Nate RS FR
Here's a look at TCU's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
DE0Chapman, Zach RS SO97Oyewale, Paul RS JR6Ibukun-Okeyode, Micheal RS JR
NT95Deal, Markis RS SO90Mickell, Kelten JR/TR75Lingren, Connor RS JR
DT92Din-Mbuh, Ansel JR/TR34Cole Jr., Perry SO/TR35Johnson, Tristan RS FR
STUD11Deal, Devean RS SR/TR12Jackson, Travis SO10Bax, Jonathan JR
WLB4Obiazor, Namdi SR/TRTeason, Michael SO/TR51Lingard, Luke RS SR
MLB3Elarms-Orr, Kaleb RS SR/TR33Carroll, Max RS SO41Cortez, Caleb JR/TR37Hooper, Hudson RS SO
FCB7Canada, Channing RS SR/TR24Helm, Avery RS SR/TR17McGee, Devondre SO16Martinez, Jonah JR/TR
FS21Clark, Bud RS SR19Jackson, Kylin RS SO/TR
BS2Johnson, Jamel JR18McFadden, Kaden SO
BCB25Jackson, Elijah RS SR/TR20McIver Jr., Jevon RS SR/TR26Glover, Vernon RS SO
NB1Jordan, Austin SR/TR22Lester, Jordan RS SO15Hidrogo, Devyn RS FR
Here's a look at TCU's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT31Craw, Ethan SR/TR97Black, Easton RS JR
PK34Lemmermann, Kyle SO99McCashland, Nate RS SO41Bisesi, Sam FR
KO34Lemmermann, Kyle SO99McCashland, Nate RS SO41Bisesi, Sam FR
LS96Keeler, Cal RS FR
H97Black, Easton RS JR31Craw, Ethan SR/TR
PR14Manjack IV, Joseph RS SR/TR
KR3Everhart, Major RS JR4Bailey, Jordyn RS SO26Payne, Jeremy SO
How to watch North Carolina vs. TCU? TV channel and live stream details

The UNC vs. TCU Week 1 game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live-stream the contest on Fubo.

