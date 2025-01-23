"Understands what Notre Dame's all about": When Lou Holtz named Marcus Freeman as the foremost reason for the change inside Fighting Irish's program

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell just short of a national championship victory in head coach Marcus Freeman's third season leading the program. The Fighting Irish fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes, 34-23, in the title game, but has established itself as one of the top programs in college football, recording their best season since 2012.

The biggest factor in Notre Dame's rise has been their head coach, who led the Fighting Irish to their first title game in over a decade. Ahead of Notre Dame's matchup versus Ohio State in 2023, Freeman drew praise from legendary Fighting Irish head coach Lou Holtz on the "Pat McAfee Show."

"Let's start with the coach, Marcus Freeman. He loves Notre Dame, he understands what Notre Dame is all about and that is so important for the head coach to believe in his school. Number two, Notre Dame is a better football team than Ohio State."

Despite Holtz's belief, the Buckeyes went on to defeat the Fighting Irish, 17-14, on Sep. 23, 2023, causing Ohio State head coach Ryan Day to call out the former Fighting Irish head coach for his comments.

Still, the Fighting Irish proved themselves versus Ohio State in that matchup, nearly taking down the Buckeyes if not for a last-second touchdown.

This season, Freeman made the most of his opportunity with his team, bouncing back after a historic upset versus Northern Illinois on Sep. 7 to make it to the College Football Playoff National Championship, the third CFP appearance in program history.

Marcus Freeman takes blame for Notre Dame's loss in title game

Following Notre Dame's national championship loss versus Ohio State, Marcus Freeman took responsibility for his team's mistakes resulting in the defeat. Despite a heroic second-half comeback effort, the Fighting Irish fell just short, suffering a 34-23 loss on the biggest stage.

"You're always making mistakes, but those type of detrimental mistakes when you play a really, really good football team costs you points," he told reporters after the game. "It falls on my shoulders, and as the head coach, we have to prepare and be better prepared for this moment. These guys gave everything they got."

The Fighting Irish faced a 31-7 deficit in the third quarter, but back-to-back Notre Dame scores cut the Buckeyes' lead to 31-23 with four minutes remaining. The Fighting Irish defense failed to muster a stop, giving Ohio State a field goal try to put the game out of reach.

Buckeyes kicker Jayden Fielding drilled a 33-yard field goal to put Ohio State ahead, 34-23, clinching the ninth national championship in program history.

