"Urban Meyer is kicking himself for not thinking of this" - CFB world subtly roasts HC Tim Beck following viral beach snap with cheerleaders

Coastal Carolina University's football program found itself at the center of a social media storm after a now-deleted photo surfaced featuring Head Coach Tim Beck enjoying some beach time with the Chanticleer mascot and the dance team ahead of the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl on Dec. 23, 2023.

Beck accessorized with a necklace bearing the words "Ball At The Beach." The post, seemingly intended as a lighthearted moment, was deleted a few hours later, leaving fans with different reactions.

An X user wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Urban Meyer is kicking himself for not thinking of this"

Expand Tweet

The photo stirred a range of reactions, and here is how fans are expressing it:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tim Beck's beach snap controversy

The debated photo, initially posted on Coastal Carolina's official football accounts, depicted Coach Beck, 57, shirtless on the beach, flanked by cheerleaders in matching teal bikinis and the Chanticleer mascot.

The now-deleted photo on Coastal Carolina's football Instagram account captured Beck in a seemingly carefree moment with the team's mascot and dance squad.

In response to queries during a midweek press conference on Dec. 20, Beck downplayed the incident, attributing it to a "spontaneous event" with no specific intent.

“It was a very spontaneous event," Beck said. "There was no intent to try to generate any particular kind of response one way or the other of how that was. So, I mean, that’s that’s kind of my statement really on it.”

Coastal Carolina's Hawaii Bowl challenge

Coastal Carolina faces a strict on-field challenge in the Hawai’i Bowl against San Jose State. Both teams ended the regular season with identical 7-5 records.

Despite Carolina's winning season, the first under Coach Tim Beck, the team is set to confront a surging San Jose State squad that closed the regular season with a six game-winning streak.

The Spartans' dynamic duo of quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and running back Kairee Robinson could exploit the Chanticleers' vulnerability in defending inside zone plays.

While both teams excel in generating explosive rushing plays, Carolina's defensive weaknesses may prove decisive in this matchup.

Grayson McCall's absence and 2024 recruiting class

Compounding Carolina's challenges is the absence of star quarterback Grayson McCall in the Hawai'i Bowl, as he has announced his transfer to North Carolina.

Despite McCall's season-ending injury and transfer decision, Coastal Carolina's football program remains focused on the future.

Coach Tim Beck announced the successful signing of 19 recruits on Early Signing Day for the class of 2024, marking an overall rank of 83 according to 247Sports.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season