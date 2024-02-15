Caleb Williams used the occasion of Valentine's Day to take a trip down the memory lane. He took to Instagram to share a collage of snaps with his girlfriend to wish her. The adorable snaps had one caveat though, none of them showed the face of his lady love.

Here is what former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams has to say while sharing an adorable collage of memories with his girlfriend.

“Yup it's that day,” Williams wrote in his Instagram story.

William's collage for girlfriend on Valentine's Day.

The quarterback has continued to keep the habit of concealing the face of his partner in his social media posts. He drew a lot of flak for that from the fans for that but has remained resolute in his endeavor to respect the privacy of his girlfriend. He even took her on a romantic date to Europe, the snaps of which surfaced online. But the identity of the girl still remains tightly under wraps.

Williams is one of the biggest prospects in this year's draft. He had an average season with the Trojans in 2023, well under expectations he set the previous year.

Williams is preparing to be drafted into the NFL after a stellar college football career that saw him win the Heisman in 2022. He will be one of two Heisman winners in the current draft, with Jayden Daniels also in the mix.

Caleb Williams is everywhere in the Nike headquarters

Caleb Williams is getting all the limelight he can in the offseason before the draft process kicks in. The $2.7 million NIL-valued star got an astonishing tribute from sportswear giant Nike, with the company going over the top to honor the consensus first overall pick in the 2024 Draft.

Nike headquarter’s hallways were recently adorned with the 2022 Heisman winner’s posters. The picture of the gesture from the company went viral on social media and the fans could clearly see the quarterback’s snap in his USC jersey alongside other posters lining the hallway.

Most experts believe that Williams will go first overall in the draft in two months, with multiple teams interested in signing him. Afterall, he has been compared to Patrick Mahomes, who just won his third Super Bowl title in the last five seasons.

Who will end up with the former USC QB? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

