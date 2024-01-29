IN PHOTOS: $2,700,000 NIL-valued Caleb Williams and GF spend a romantic date night during eventful trip to Europe

Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams is one of the hottest names in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. Enjoying the offseason with his girlfriend, they were spotted having dinner at a restaurant.

Having declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams is currently in Europe having steak and wine with his girlfriend, whose identity remains under wraps. The X account (@TrojanFBx) which posted the pictures on the platform tweeted,

"Caleb Williams and his girl friend go to one of the HOTTEST restaurants on his trip to Europe 😲"

"Caleb’s got some FINE taste 👌"

Williams is one of the best prospects in the 2024 NFL draft with the Chicago Bears being on the top of the list to sign him. Matt Eberflus will be thrilled to have the QB's talent on his roster.

Back when Caleb Williams didn't reveal girlfriend's face

Last month, Caleb Williams sparked a social media frenzy by sharing holiday photos on Instagram, strategically concealing his girlfriend's face and leaving fans puzzled.

The quarterback's decision to keep his girlfriend's identity under wraps triggered a barrage of witty comments from the CFB world.

While Williams' holiday snapshots revealed moments with his significant other, the mystery surrounding her identity fueled speculation and playful banter on X.

Former USC QB honored by Nike

Former USC quarterback is basking in the offseason limelight as he gears up for the 2024 NFL draft. The $2.7 million NIL-valued player recently received an honorable tribute from Nike.

The iconic sports giant expressed its admiration for Williams by featuring his poster in their headquarters' hallway. The grandeur of this gesture was captured in a snapshot shared by an X user (@TrojanFBx), showcasing Williams in his USC Trojans jersey alongside other images.

Despite USC's less-than-ideal performance in the 2023 CFB season, leading to a slight dip in Williams' value, he continues to be a highly regarded student-athlete, being touted as the next Patrick Mahomes of the NFL.

