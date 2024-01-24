The upcoming NFL Draft may be one that defines the futures of many NFL franchises.

There are tonnes of elite-level talents entering the league in 2024, with GMs across the league busy analyzing some of these stars of the future.

While some teams are in a position where they can afford to wiff on their draft pick, some teams simply cannot let that happen. These teams are in rebuild mode and need to hit on their picks to stand any chance of having a successful future.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Teams that need excellent players in 2024 NFL Draft

#5 - Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

The Tennessee Titans are one of many teams heading into rebuild mode for the 2024 season. They replaced head coach Mike Vrabel with Brian Callahan, and they are saying goodbye to a whole host of starters.

Expand Tweet

Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill and Azeez Al-Shaair are among a host of players exiting Nissan Stadium in free agency, with their replacements possibly coming in the draft. Tennessee holds the 7th overall pick after ending 2023 with a disappointing 6-11 record.

Also Read: Top 5 Titans free agents whose exits could hamstring Tennessee in 2024 feat. Derrick Henry

#4 - Philadelphia Eagles

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Eagles suffered a Super Bowl hangover in 2023, exiting in the NFC Wildcard versus the Buccaneers after finishing the regular season at 11-6.

Jason Kelce is retiring, and Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are due to hit free agency. The Eagles are also potentially losing DeAndre Swift and Shaquille Leonard in free agency, meaning they're going to need to fill some roster holes.

The Philadelphia Eagles hold the 22nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Teams who need an excellent 2024 NFL Draft

#3 - New York Giants

Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants

Following an impressive 2022 campaign under rookie HC Brian Daboll, where they won a playoff game, the New York Giants had an awful 2023 finish at 6-11.

This offseason will be a vital one for New York, with stars such as Saquon Barkley, Adoree Jackson, Xavier McKinney and Isaiah Simmons all due to become free agents.

Thankfully, due to their poor record in 2023, the New York Giants hold the 6th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

#2 - New England Patriots

New England Patriots Introduce Jerod Mayo as Head Coach

The New England Patriots are embarking on their first season without legendary HC Bill Belichick since 2000, and it may prove to be one of the most important in their history.

After a terrible 2023 where they finished 4-13, the Patriots hold the 3rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They're likely to select a quarterback, as the team looks to cut ties with both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. They may take one of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, but whoever new HC Jerod Mayo ends up with, they'll need to be a success.

Expand Tweet

#1 - Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

After trading away the 1st overall pick to the Carolina Panthers prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears hold both the 1st and 9th picks in the 2024 edition.

They ended 2023 with a 7-10 record, with new recruit DJ Moore having an excellent season alongside QB Justin Fields.

Owning two high draft picks makes for an interesting offseason for Chicago, as many are speculating that the team could move on from Fields.

Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels have all been touted as the best QBs in the draft, or the Bears may take a punt on potential superstar wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to give Fields another weapon in 2024.

Will Bills make it all the way to Championship Sunday? Fire up our Playoff Predictor to find out