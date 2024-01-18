Top 5 Titans free agents whose exits could hamstring Tennessee in 2024 feat. Derrick Henry

Like many teams who have been eliminated from the 2023 NFL playoffs, the Tennessee Titans have now turned their attention to the upcoming offseason period.

First is free agency, and the Titans go into it without long-time head coach Mike Vrabel, who was fired after a poor 2023 season where they went 6-11 and finished last in the AFC South.

They're yet to announce a new head coach, but whoever is in charge to begin 2024 may have to do so without key players on both sides of the ball.

Tennessee Titans 2024 free agents

#1 - Derrick Henry, RB

Seattle Seahawks v Tennessee Titans

One of the best running backs of the last five years is about to hit free agency in Derrick Henry. Henry has been unstoppable at his best and has topped 1,000 yards in five of his last six seasons, including having 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023.

Henry won NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2020, amassing a huge 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns, but will now be hitting free agency.

Henry came out recently and said he has plenty of football left in him, and at 30 years old, he will want to join a contender right away.

#2 - Azeez Al-Shaair, LB

Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers

The Titans may also enter 2024 without their leading tackler from this season. LB Azeez Al-Shaair totaled 163 tackles last term, 68 clear of the next-best on the team. Only four players in the entire NFL had more tackles than the undrafted Florida Atlantic man.

Al-Shaair is only 26 years old and may command a hefty price tag.

#3 - Ryan Tannehill, QB

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

Former starting QB Ryan Tannehill will likely leave the Tennessee Titans during this free agency period.

He began his Titans career superbly, winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2019 and leading Tennessee to the playoffs in 2019, 2020 and 2021. He was signed to a massive four-year extension with the Titans worth $118 million, with $62 million guaranteed following his awesome 2019 season.

However, his performances declined in 2022, and in 2023 Will Levis took over as the starter midway through the season after Tannehill began 3-5.

#4 - Denico Autry, DE

Tennessee Titans v Miami Dolphins

Veteran DE Denico Autry led the Titans in sacks with 11.5 in 2023, but he's also due to become a free agent this offseason.

Autry maybe 33 years old but posted career highs in both tackles and sacks, so he may be of value as a rotational piece for a team wanting to reach the Super Bowl next season.

#5 - Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB

Carolina Panthers v Tennessee Titans

Sean Murphy-Bunting was a key defensive back for the Tennessee Titans during 2023, having joined the team on a one-year deal last offseason.

Murphy-Bunting led the team in interceptions and passes defended, as well as tying the team in forced fumbles. Murphy-Bunting proved he can be a game-changer on defense and will be highly sought-after in the upcoming free agency period.