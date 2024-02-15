Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising had a unique way of celebrating Valentine's Day with his girlfriend Vivienne Williams.

While other CFB stars spent the day on romantic dates, Rising and his girlfriend watched the recent NBA game between the LA Lakers and the Utah Jazz from courtside.

Cameron Rising took to Instagram to share a story of himself posing with Vivienne while spectating the battle between the Lakers and Utah Jazz. Rising accompanied the post with a caption where he expressed his love for his girlfriend while also showcasing his support for the LA Lakers.

"Valentines with Pookie... And a Lakers win"

Credits: Cam Rising Instagram

The 24-year-old quarterback must have had a field day on the court, watching his favorite team dominate the game. The Lakers won 138-122 to bring a perfect end to Rising and Vivienne's Valentine's date.

Rising and Vivienne have kept their relationship private and away from the limelight for a while, but the couple have recently started coming out publicly with their romance.

They first did so n 2021 when Cameron Rising shared an Instagram post for Vivienne on her birthday. Despite being in different professions, their shared interest and support for each other has helped them maintain a strong and long-lasting relationship.

Cameron Rising is returning for his seventh year of college football

The 24-year-old has had an interesting journey in collegiate football. Rising initially committed to play for the Texas Longhorns in 2018 but transferred to Utah in 2019.

He did not play in either of the two seasons before debuting for the Utes in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign.

Cameron Rising spent the next two seasons as the starting quarterback and led Utah to win back-to-back Pac-12 championships. He couldn't play last season because of a knee injury that sidelined him for the entire 2023 season.

He announced in November about returning to the Utes as they begin their journey in the Big 12 in 2024.

