Vikings’ Justin Jefferson weighs in on LSU’s “WRU” status as Brian Kelly’s crew breaks Ohio State’s record - “It's hard to say we are not”

Justin Jefferson is all over LSU's reputation as a factory for top-tier wide receivers, with the NFL draft serving as the ultimate evidence of its talent pipeline. The Vikings star chimed in on the Tigers' legacy, affirming their status as a breeding ground for wide receiver excellence.

With Brian Kelly now at the helm, LSU's latest NFL-bound recruits have strengthened their claim to the "Wide Receiver University" throne. When Yahoo Sports asked the question, “Is #LSU WRU?”, Justin Jefferson replied:

“It’s hard to say we are not [WRU].”

With this, the LSU Tigers overtake the Ohio State Buckeyes in sending the highest number of wide receivers to the NFL since 2000.

Brian Kelly's LSU continues providing WRs to the NBA

The recent additions of Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. to the NFL fold mark yet another milestone for LSU's wide receiver lineage. Nabers was selected sixth overall by the New York Giants, and Thomas was picked 23rd overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Just before the 2024 NBA Draft, LSU HC Brian Kelly was all praises for Brian Thomas Jr., who wasn't considered a first-round pick but his strong outing at the NFL Combine helped his draft stock.

"Ascending in my eyes. This is a guy that is just breaking onto the scene. He won a state championship in basketball, he’s just an incredible athlete who I think is scratching the surface," said Kelly.

The Tigers' track record speaks for their claim, as they maintain an impressive streak of wide receiver success dating back to 2007. From Dwayne Bowe and Odell Beckham Jr. to Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, LSU has consistently churned out first-round wideout stars, setting the bar high for aspiring football stars nationwide.

And it's not about the quantity; look at the quality. The successful careers of the names mentioned above are sheer evidence of LSU's magic when it comes to WRs. Justin Jefferson himself is arguably the top wide receiver in the NFL at the moment.

