Justin Jefferson holdout incoming? Vikings WR ditches voluntary workouts with mega-million contract extension pending

Justin Jefferson is off to as good of a start to his career as any wide receiver in NFL history. He immediately emerged as a superstar for the Minnesota Vikings after they drafted him four years ago. He will enter the final year of his contract in the 2024 NFL season.

Like many superstar players, Jefferson is reportedly seeking a contract extension this year rather than risking playing out the final season of his current deal. He has yet to receive what he is apparently looking for in Minnesota and the negotiations appear to have escalated.

The Vikings opened up the voluntary portion of their offseason workouts in preparation for the upcoming season. Justin Jefferson was the most important player who opted not to show up for the OTAs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While they are not mandatory, it could potentially be an indication that he wants a new contract before returning to the football field.

Expand Tweet

His absence was first announced by head coach Kevin O'Connell and adds to an eventful offseason for the Vikings.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins was also due for a contract extension this year, but after failing to agree on a new deal, he departed for the Atlanta Falcons during the 2024 NFL free-agency period.

Losing Cousins could be massive in Minnesota, especially considering they have yet to replace him. While they did sign Sam Darnold, he profiles as a backup, so they could be looking to the 2024 NFL Draft for their next starter.

This will be a major question for them to answer before Week 1, but they must also come to a solution with Jefferson as they can't risk losing both of them.

Justin Jefferson is expected to receive a record-breaking contract

Justin Jefferson

Most around the NFL agree that when Justin Jefferson eventually signs his next contract, he will become the highest-paid wide receiver of all time. Tyreek Hill now owns that accolade at $30 million in AAV on his current deal.

Jefferson may surpass that, and he might also become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Nick Bosa recently set the NFL record when he signed his most recent contract worth $34 million in AAV. This means that if the Minnesota Vikings want to lock in Jefferson long-term, $35 million in AAV might be their starting point.

It's realistic to believe that he will get a deal somewhere in the range of four years for $150 million, setting a new standard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback