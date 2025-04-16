Viral clip of Deion Sanders' unique tribute to baseball legend Jackie Robinson during his playing days resurfaces

Deion Sanders is known for his successful career as a cornerback in the NFL. However, he also made significant contributions as a two-sport star playing baseball in the MLB. He spent nine seasons as an outfielder and made one World Series appearance back in 1992.

However, baseball fans know Deion Sanders for another reason: his tribute and homage to MLB legend Jackie Robinson. Robinson was the first black player in the modern era of the game and changed the notion of how colored people were treated in sports. Tuesday marked the date when he made his debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers back in 1947. "The Pregame Show" posted a throwback clip of Coach Prime paying tribute to Robinson back in 1997, which has seemingly gone viral.

When Deion Sanders played his second stint for the Cincinnati Reds (1997-2001), he decided to pay tribute to Jackie Robinson's 50th anniversary of breaking the color barrier in MLB. Coach Prime wore cut-off sleeves during his stint with the Reds, which was considered illegal by the MLB.

Coach Prime decided to go to war against the league for this rule. The MLB then decided to fine the Cincinnati Reds for every game that Sanders violated the rule. To voice their opinions and stand, the team decided to change their uniform completely to accommodate Coach Prime's decision. The whole team wore cut-off sleeves for the rest of the season.

After the Reds released Sanders, he secured a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays and ended up playing for the Syracuse SkyChiefs. Because of his contract, which stated he had to return to the NFL if he was not a part of an MLB roster, Coach Prime ended his baseball career and focused solely on football.

Deion Sanders once expressed regret over not fulfilling his potential as a baseball player

'Well Off Media' released a video on their YouTube channel last September where Coach Prime opened up about his baseball career to motivate the players to give their best on the field. During this interaction, he opened up about his regrets on not having a fulfilling MLB career.

"It's love today. This something I want you to understand because this is how I feel about baseball. I feel like you know what, I could have been really really good," Deion Sanders said. "I have regrets. I have dreams of still playing. I have dreams of, God, I should have given it a little more..."

"It haunts me to this day. It really does. I watch a game every now and then and I'm like, dang. I actually played that, I should've given it a little more....I couldn't give it all I wanted to give." (TS-13:10 onwards)

After his playing career, Sanders transitioned into the world of coaching. He is now gearing up for his third season with the Colorado Buffaloes.

