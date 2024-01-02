“Wake up”: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban fumes at Alabama fans during Granddaddy Rose Bowl matchup against Michigan

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban was not happy with the Alabama Crimson Tide fans in the Rose Bowl. She took to Instagram during the game and angrily called them out through a story. She wanted them to "wake up" and register their presence against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Tide trailed the Wolverines at halftime of the Rose Bowl and much was left to do in the second half. Kristen has been one of the most vocal supporters of her father's team throughout the season. And maybe she wanted the same enthusiasm from the fans to lift the team out of deficit in the second half.

Here is what head coach Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban posted about the Alabama Crimson Tide fans during the 'Granddaddy of them all' Rose Bowl game

“Hey Alabama fans, are y'all here or….? Wake up,” Kristen wrote in an Instagram story.

The Tide struggled to get going in the first half of the game against the No.1 Michigan Wolverines. Quarterback Jalen Milroe got sacked multiple times as the Michigan defense found it easy to break through his protection.

The score was 10-13 in the Wolverines favor. Kristen made the plea towards the halfway mark in hopes of turning things around in the second half of the game.

Coach Saban's daughter has been an ardent Alabama supporter for a long time now. She studied at the University of Alabama when her father took over the head coaching job at the school.

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban is a constant at Alabama games

Kristen has been a constant at Alabama games in the past few years, endearing herself to the loyal fan base. She is known for her fashionable gameday looks, which she always shares with fans on social media as a ritual before the kickoff.

The 28-year-old turned up to the Rose Bowl in a black leather jumpsuit on Monday. She has been in California for days now as the team prepared for the clash, sightseeing with her family while also celebrating her birthday.

