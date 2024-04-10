WATCH: $45M worth Deion Sanders hints at exciting new project via latest post on IG ft. Yella Beezy

Deion Sanders is always on the lookout when it comes to exciting new partnerships or collaborations with Hollywood celebrities and musicians. "Coach Prime," who is worth $45 million per CelebrityNetWorth, has once again hinted at some level of partnership with Texas rapper Yella Beezy.

In a video captured by Deion Sanders Jr. and posted as an Instagram reel by Coach Prime, the Colorado coach can be seen conversing with the "Motion" artist.

"That's Yella, that's Yella," chuckles Deion while showing his phone to everyone.

The post was captioned:

"Part 2? #CoachPrime @yellabeezy214"

Earlier, the rapper showed up at the Buffs spring training session and interacted with the coach. Yella Beezy also reposted an X post about the artist potentially cooking up a song for the school's spring game.

Yella Beezy is set to be one of the highlights of the Spring Game weekend, particularly during the Prime Time Weekend Party on April 27. The event promises performances by other renowned artists like Lil Wayne and Bossman Dlow.

While the football game itself is significant, the entire weekend is packed with entertainment and fun-filled events. Coach Prime has been active on social media, giving fans a sneak peek into the festivities.

Deion Sanders is angry with Colorado athletes

The Colorado Buffaloes coach was recently frustrated with the team's academic performance, as he stressed the importance of education alongside athletics.

Coach Prime’s disappointment was visible in a recent video uploaded to the "Well Off Media" YouTube channel.

“I'm a little frustrated, I'm a little angry right now," Sanders said. "In this new collective and NIL state of mind, we've got youngsters that are all in on one side of the game. 90% or 95% of your roster ain't going pro, so coaches, we've got to emphasize education.”

It’s clear that with the advent of name, image and likeness deals, some athletes may be prioritizing their prospects as professional players over their academic responsibilities. However, the chances of everyone making it big as a pro are really slim.

Despite these challenges, Sanders' coaching philosophy is leaving a lasting impact on his players. In an Instagram post by the CU coach, Buffaloes athletes shared their thoughts on playing under the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Praising his mentorship on and off the field, linebacker Taje McCoy was impressed by Sanders' influence in instilling a winning mentality. Linebacker Nathaniel Watson also emphasized the coach's role in shaping them as men.

